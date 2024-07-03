iifl-logo-icon 1
Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd Share Price

50.35
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:08:00 PM

  • Open52
  • Day's High52
  • 52 Wk High64.95
  • Prev. Close52.67
  • Day's Low50.35
  • 52 Wk Low 43
  • Turnover (lac)0.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

52

Prev. Close

52.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.58

Day's High

52

Day's Low

50.35

52 Week's High

64.95

52 Week's Low

43

Book Value

11.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.96%

Non-Promoter- 46.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.95

0.74

-1.8

-0.52

Net Worth

5.55

5.34

2.8

4.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.3

6.51

4.06

3.24

yoy growth (%)

-3.13

60.02

25.51

-33.49

Raw materials

0

-0.01

-0.37

0.19

As % of sales

0.13

0.28

9.1

5.97

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.17

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.89

1.25

0.2

-0.11

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.02

-0.57

-0.47

Tax paid

-0.24

-0.3

-0.03

0

Working capital

0.86

-0.13

0.12

-0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.13

60.02

25.51

-33.49

Op profit growth

-14.34

182.15

90.96

-43.43

EBIT growth

-23.64

296.4

5,229.54

-98.97

Net profit growth

-31.59

453.33

-249.07

-122.16

No Record Found

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Z S Bhanushali

Whole Time Director

S S Bhanushali

Independent Director

V P Adagale

Independent Director

R P Mange

Independent Director

Poonam Bhavin Bhanushali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dolly Dipesh Shah

Independent Director

Viren Jaysukhlal Jasani

Independent Director

Kamlesh Joisher

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in November, 1988. The Company was registered as sick company by the Board of Industrial and Finance Reconstruction (BIFR) in year 2001. The net worth of the Company as per Balance Sheet of year ending 31. 12. 2006 has turned positive which has been considered by the (BIFR) bench and the Bench allowed the MA and therefore, the Company was deregistered from the purview of SICA/BIFR.The Company is involved in manufacturing of chemical and provides Job Work services as per customers requirement. It offers ready to use facilities for Contract Manufacturing to the industries like Flavours & Fragrance, Aroma, Pharma & Agro Chemicals. It is having state-of-the art manufacturing plant located 160 km away from Mumbai. The Company with the experienced management & technical team with well equipped laboratory help to achieve the fast track commercialisation of products without the investment in infrastructure, staff & equipments.
Company FAQs

What is the Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd is ₹23.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 4.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd is ₹43 and ₹64.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd?

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.34%, 3 Years at -0.27%, 1 Year at -6.16%, 6 Month at -2.86%, 3 Month at 4.07% and 1 Month at 2.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

