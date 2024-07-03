Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹52
Prev. Close₹52.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.58
Day's High₹52
Day's Low₹50.35
52 Week's High₹64.95
52 Week's Low₹43
Book Value₹11.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.95
0.74
-1.8
-0.52
Net Worth
5.55
5.34
2.8
4.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.3
6.51
4.06
3.24
yoy growth (%)
-3.13
60.02
25.51
-33.49
Raw materials
0
-0.01
-0.37
0.19
As % of sales
0.13
0.28
9.1
5.97
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.17
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.89
1.25
0.2
-0.11
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.02
-0.57
-0.47
Tax paid
-0.24
-0.3
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.86
-0.13
0.12
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.13
60.02
25.51
-33.49
Op profit growth
-14.34
182.15
90.96
-43.43
EBIT growth
-23.64
296.4
5,229.54
-98.97
Net profit growth
-31.59
453.33
-249.07
-122.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Z S Bhanushali
Whole Time Director
S S Bhanushali
Independent Director
V P Adagale
Independent Director
R P Mange
Independent Director
Poonam Bhavin Bhanushali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dolly Dipesh Shah
Independent Director
Viren Jaysukhlal Jasani
Independent Director
Kamlesh Joisher
Reports by Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in November, 1988. The Company was registered as sick company by the Board of Industrial and Finance Reconstruction (BIFR) in year 2001. The net worth of the Company as per Balance Sheet of year ending 31. 12. 2006 has turned positive which has been considered by the (BIFR) bench and the Bench allowed the MA and therefore, the Company was deregistered from the purview of SICA/BIFR.The Company is involved in manufacturing of chemical and provides Job Work services as per customers requirement. It offers ready to use facilities for Contract Manufacturing to the industries like Flavours & Fragrance, Aroma, Pharma & Agro Chemicals. It is having state-of-the art manufacturing plant located 160 km away from Mumbai. The Company with the experienced management & technical team with well equipped laboratory help to achieve the fast track commercialisation of products without the investment in infrastructure, staff & equipments.
Read More
The Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd is ₹23.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 4.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd is ₹43 and ₹64.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.34%, 3 Years at -0.27%, 1 Year at -6.16%, 6 Month at -2.86%, 3 Month at 4.07% and 1 Month at 2.53%.
