Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

CAPROLACTAM CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

CAPROLACTAM CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of the unaudited financial result for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

CAPROLACTAM CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Intimation regarding appointment of secretarial auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25 Intimation regarding appointment of secretarial auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25 Intimation regarding appointment of secretarial auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25 Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024