Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.4
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:51:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.3

6.51

4.06

3.24

yoy growth (%)

-3.13

60.02

25.51

-33.49

Raw materials

0

-0.01

-0.37

0.19

As % of sales

0.13

0.28

9.1

5.97

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.17

-0.15

As % of sales

3.57

3.52

4.39

4.92

Other costs

-3.91

-3.74

-2.62

-2.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.02

57.46

64.52

86.61

Operating profit

2.16

2.52

0.89

0.46

OPM

34.25

38.73

21.96

14.43

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.02

-0.57

-0.47

Interest expense

-0.29

-0.29

-0.18

-0.12

Other income

0.09

0.05

0.07

0

Profit before tax

0.89

1.25

0.2

-0.11

Taxes

-0.24

-0.3

-0.03

0

Tax rate

-27

-24.39

-14.89

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.65

0.95

0.17

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.65

0.95

0.17

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-31.59

453.33

-249.07

-122.16

NPM

10.31

14.6

4.22

-3.55

