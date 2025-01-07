Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.3
6.51
4.06
3.24
yoy growth (%)
-3.13
60.02
25.51
-33.49
Raw materials
0
-0.01
-0.37
0.19
As % of sales
0.13
0.28
9.1
5.97
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.17
-0.15
As % of sales
3.57
3.52
4.39
4.92
Other costs
-3.91
-3.74
-2.62
-2.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.02
57.46
64.52
86.61
Operating profit
2.16
2.52
0.89
0.46
OPM
34.25
38.73
21.96
14.43
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.02
-0.57
-0.47
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.29
-0.18
-0.12
Other income
0.09
0.05
0.07
0
Profit before tax
0.89
1.25
0.2
-0.11
Taxes
-0.24
-0.3
-0.03
0
Tax rate
-27
-24.39
-14.89
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.65
0.95
0.17
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.65
0.95
0.17
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-31.59
453.33
-249.07
-122.16
NPM
10.31
14.6
4.22
-3.55
