iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

51.43
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd

Caprolactam Chem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.89

1.25

0.2

-0.11

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.02

-0.57

-0.47

Tax paid

-0.24

-0.3

-0.03

0

Working capital

0.86

-0.13

0.12

-0.17

Other operating items

Operating

0.44

-0.2

-0.27

-0.75

Capital expenditure

0.49

4.5

0.76

0.88

Free cash flow

0.93

4.29

0.48

0.12

Equity raised

-2.27

-4.6

-5.46

-5.22

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.6

4.34

3.26

2.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.26

4.03

-1.72

-2.78

Caprolactam Chem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.