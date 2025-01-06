Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.89
1.25
0.2
-0.11
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.02
-0.57
-0.47
Tax paid
-0.24
-0.3
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.86
-0.13
0.12
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
0.44
-0.2
-0.27
-0.75
Capital expenditure
0.49
4.5
0.76
0.88
Free cash flow
0.93
4.29
0.48
0.12
Equity raised
-2.27
-4.6
-5.46
-5.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.6
4.34
3.26
2.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.26
4.03
-1.72
-2.78
