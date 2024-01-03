Career Point Edutech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.58
0.58
0.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.42
2.96
2.19
Net Worth
4
3.54
2.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4
3.54
2.77
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.74
3.51
2.7
Inventories
0
1.38
1.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.12
0.16
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.39
2.06
1.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.04
-0.31
Cash
0.27
0.02
0.06
Total Assets
4.02
3.54
2.77
