To the Members of

CARNATION INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Adverse

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of CARNATION INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ( hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, because of the significance of the matters discussed in the basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph of our report, the aforesaid financial statements do not give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Adverse Opinion

As stated in Note no. 31(xvii) of the Financial Statements, regarding preparation of Financial Statements on Going Concern basis for the reasons stated therein. The Company has discontinued its manufacturing operations and as represented has plans to resume the trading activity but necessary and evident steps to start the same is not being transformed into action and or no substantive effort is reflected in the action. As stated in Note no. 31(xvii) the appropriateness of Going Concern is dependent upon various initiatives undertaken by the company including claim from ECGC, feasibility and sustainability of the proposed trading activities, arrangement for financial resources in order to meet working/ long term capital requirement of the trading activity and payment/ settlement of existing unsecured creditors as well as various demands raised by different regulatory authorities and financial institution.

The Company has accumulated losses of Rs. 1462.13 Lacs (Previous year Rs. 1341.55 Lacs) leading to negative net worth of Rs. 241.14 Lacs (Previous Year Rs. 120.56 Lacs) as at 31st March, 2023, which has resulted in complete erosion of the net worth of the Company. The Companys current liabilities exceeds its current assets by Rs. 306.10 Lacs (Previous Year Rs. 42.63 Lacs) as at 31st March, 2023. Considering matters described above including possible impact of the matters described in "Emphasis of matter" paragraph of this report; pending the pronouncement of final order in the petition filed with Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench under IBC, 2016; and in absence of necessary and adequate evidence with respect of the Companys assessment of going concern, as per our judgement, managements use of going concern basis of accounting in the statement is inappropriate.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note no. 31(xiv) of the Financial Statements regarding charging/writing off of Trade Receivables (export sales) made in earlier years amounting to Rs. 1751.59 Lacs which was due from a related party for more than 5 years, the necessary permission in respect of write off debts in books from appropriate authorities are yet to be obtained. 2. We draw attention to Note no. 7.1 of the FinancialStatements regarding claim from ECGC. 3. We draw attention to Note no. 31(xiii) of the Financial Statements regarding the balances of Security Deposits, Loans and Advances, Trade payable, are subject to confirmation from the respective parties and consequential reconciliation/adjustment arising there from, if any. 4. We draw attention to Note no. 31(xi) of the FinancialStatements regarding a petition under section 9 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016 filed with Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench by an operational creditor for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process which has been reserved for orders. 5. We draw attention to Note 14.1 of the Financial Statements regarding recall of credit facility by bank. 6. We draw attention to Note 29(ii)(a) of the Financial Statements regarding penalty imposed by Securities and Exchange Board of India u/s 23E of Securities Contract Regulation Act, 1956 and Section 15HB of SEBI Act, 1992. 7. We draw attention to Note 29(ii)(b)of the financial statements regarding demand raised by Customs authority. 8. We draw attention to Note no. 29(xv) of the Financial Statements regarding pending marking off compliance in respect of overseas bills. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the financial year ended on March31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the basis for adverse opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter paragraph herein above, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. The company has made the provision for gratuity and leave encashment on the basis of report obtained from external experts. Principal Audit Procedures Our Audit procedure was in accordance with Standard on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India in this respect; accordingly, we have obtained the report of actuary for valuation of provision of gratuity and leave encashment. The report of actuarial valuation was done by one of fellow member of the Institute of Actuaries of India. We have also checked the input given to the expert by the company. The liabilities pertaining to that remains unfunded. Refer Note no. 17 and 31(iii) to the Financial Statements 2. Litigation matters The Company has certain ongoing legal proceedings with the revenue authorities and /or cases arisen during the ordinary course of business of the company. The companys management does not expect these legal proceedings, when concluded will have any material and adverse effect on the financial position of the company. Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: Assessed the managements position through discussions with the in-house legal expert on both, the probability of success, and the magnitude of any potential loss. Discussed with the management on the development in these litigations during the year ended March 31, 2023. Reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the financial statements in this regard.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. Except for the matters described in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Financial Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act;

e. The matters described in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion may have adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B;

h. No managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in view of voluntary foregoing of their entitled remuneration as per terms of their employment and duly taken on record in the board meeting of the company and accordingly reporting for the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act is not applicable;

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation as at March 31, 2023 on its financial position in its Financial Statements- Refer Note no.29(ii) and 29(xi) to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. During the year, unclaimed dividend amounting to Rs. 0.60Lacs relating to financial year 2014-15 has been transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Company only with effect from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Reportof even date to the members of CARNATION

INDUSTRIES LIMITED,on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023.

I. a) A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) As informed to us, Property, Plant & Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the Property, Plant & Equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the immovable propertyis held in the name of the company and the tittle deed in respect of the same having carrying value amounting to Rs. 88.58Lakhs as on 31.03.2023 has been deposited with Bankers and is lying as collateral security against credit facility obtained by the company. However periodic confirmation from bank as regards retaining title deed has not been obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. (a) During the year under review the company doesnt have any inventory accordingly reporting under Clauses 3(ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under of Clause3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

III. The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clauses 3(iii) (a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

V. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public in accordance with directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and relevant provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order does not arise.

VI. The company does not have manufacturing facility during the year under review accordingly reporting under Clauses 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the books of account, the Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Customs Duty Drawback Refundable amounting to Rs. 38.76 Lacs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

VIII. According to information and explanations given to us, the company hasnot surrendered or disclosed as any income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

IX. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanation given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of Credit facility (Loan against Property) availed from ICICI Bank accordingly the loan facility has been classified as Non-performing Asset by the lender on 10/03/2023 and the loan has been recalled by the lender. [Refer Note 14.1 of the Financial Statements].

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) The Company hadobtained term loans in previous financial years and applied them for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has used funds raised on shortterm basis aggregating to Rs.306.10Lacs for long-term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

X. (a) The company did not raise monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

XI. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) There were no reports filed under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audits and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any complaint during the year under review.

40 XII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

XIII. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

XIV.(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

XVI.(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

XVII. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs.89.56 Lacsin the financial year under review and Rs. 62.89 Lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the company during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

XX. There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 the Act to the Company. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

XXI. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of CARNATION INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of CARNATION INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and 3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Adverse Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at 31st March 2023; The Companys internal controls over financial reporting with respect to financial statements closure process in terms of assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern were not operating effectively, which is likely to result in material misstatements in the carrying value and classification of assets and liabilities and have a consequential impact on earnings, reserves and related disclosures in the financial statements.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting as on 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and because of the possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievements of the objectives of the control criteria, the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively as on 31st March, 2023.