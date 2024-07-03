Summary

Initiated in 1982, as Carnation Enterprise Pvt. Ltd, the Company has come to be known as Carnation Industries Limited in 1994. The Company initially started off as a merchant exporter firm and made a gradual shift into manufacturing by the mid-eighties and today has three Grey Iron foundries and one Ductile Iron unit in West Bengal. Apart from being certified by SGS (India) Ltd for systems approval & specific product approvals, Carnation is also Indias first Conventional Grey Iron foundry to be certified ISO 9002:1994 by KPMG (USA). Currently it holds the BS EN ISO 9001:2000 certificate from BSI (UK). UL Certification from Underwriters Laboratories Inc., USA.Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of foundry based engineering goods namely Castings having plants in West Bengal. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of castings and M.S. products. The Companys products include ductile and grey iron sanitary castings, such as manholes, catch basins frames and grates; ductile and grey iron valve boxes, meter boxes, surface boxes, service boxes and step iron; ductile and grey iron gulley gratings, syphones and hydrants; ductile iron railway castings; ductile iron M J fittings, push on fittings, related products; ductile iron glands, flanges, anchor flanges and brackets; accessories for fittings; ductile iron industrial and auto casting; marine items, such as mushroom anchors, naval anchors and river anchors; counter weights for fork lifts, and MS, SS bolts, ru

