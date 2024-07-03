Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹14.05
Prev. Close₹14.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.34
Day's High₹14.05
Day's Low₹14.05
52 Week's High₹14.05
52 Week's Low₹5.97
Book Value₹-8.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.46
3.46
3.46
3.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.87
-4.66
-3.91
3.93
Net Worth
-2.41
-1.2
-0.45
7.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
7.82
50.1
81.72
yoy growth (%)
-100
-84.38
-38.69
-16.96
Raw materials
0
-3.83
-26.76
-36.47
As % of sales
0
49
53.4
44.62
Employee costs
-0.88
-1.94
-10.32
-13.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.06
-0.1
-6.59
0.22
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.58
-1.21
-1.19
Tax paid
0
0.44
0.06
0.04
Working capital
-6.15
-27.59
-7.01
-2.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-84.38
-38.69
-16.96
Op profit growth
-89.13
214.76
-263.19
-65.36
EBIT growth
-188.37
-171.62
-146.56
-34.86
Net profit growth
-2,369.39
-105.23
-2,513.03
-88.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,379.35
|42.15
|63,327.04
|361.16
|0.66
|2,246.67
|189.53
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,519.45
|30.2
|32,881.5
|217.21
|0.46
|800.44
|652.52
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
513.85
|33.3
|19,377.83
|123.61
|0.98
|1,135.96
|134.28
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
11,714.35
|0
|17,597.28
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
976
|54.27
|17,507.75
|182.8
|0.21
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sephali Roy
Managing Director
R P Sehgal
Non Executive Director
Arun Kumar Bose
Independent Director
Subir Chatterjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Rai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Carnation Industries Ltd
Summary
Initiated in 1982, as Carnation Enterprise Pvt. Ltd, the Company has come to be known as Carnation Industries Limited in 1994. The Company initially started off as a merchant exporter firm and made a gradual shift into manufacturing by the mid-eighties and today has three Grey Iron foundries and one Ductile Iron unit in West Bengal. Apart from being certified by SGS (India) Ltd for systems approval & specific product approvals, Carnation is also Indias first Conventional Grey Iron foundry to be certified ISO 9002:1994 by KPMG (USA). Currently it holds the BS EN ISO 9001:2000 certificate from BSI (UK). UL Certification from Underwriters Laboratories Inc., USA.Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of foundry based engineering goods namely Castings having plants in West Bengal. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of castings and M.S. products. The Companys products include ductile and grey iron sanitary castings, such as manholes, catch basins frames and grates; ductile and grey iron valve boxes, meter boxes, surface boxes, service boxes and step iron; ductile and grey iron gulley gratings, syphones and hydrants; ductile iron railway castings; ductile iron M J fittings, push on fittings, related products; ductile iron glands, flanges, anchor flanges and brackets; accessories for fittings; ductile iron industrial and auto casting; marine items, such as mushroom anchors, naval anchors and river anchors; counter weights for fork lifts, and MS, SS bolts, ru
The Carnation Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Carnation Industries Ltd is ₹4.86 Cr. as of 11 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Carnation Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.68 as of 11 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Carnation Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Carnation Industries Ltd is ₹5.97 and ₹14.05 as of 11 Nov ‘24
Carnation Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.24%, 3 Years at 36.70%, 1 Year at 105.41%, 6 Month at 34.45%, 3 Month at 123.73% and 1 Month at 78.53%.
