Carnation Industries Ltd Share Price

14.05
(0.00%)
Nov 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.05
  • Day's High14.05
  • 52 Wk High14.05
  • Prev. Close14.05
  • Day's Low14.05
  • 52 Wk Low 5.97
  • Turnover (lac)9.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-8.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Carnation Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Carnation Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2023

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Carnation Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Carnation Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:18 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.57%

Foreign: 21.57%

Indian: 22.08%

Non-Promoter- 56.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Carnation Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.46

3.46

3.46

3.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.87

-4.66

-3.91

3.93

Net Worth

-2.41

-1.2

-0.45

7.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

7.82

50.1

81.72

yoy growth (%)

-100

-84.38

-38.69

-16.96

Raw materials

0

-3.83

-26.76

-36.47

As % of sales

0

49

53.4

44.62

Employee costs

-0.88

-1.94

-10.32

-13.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.06

-0.1

-6.59

0.22

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.58

-1.21

-1.19

Tax paid

0

0.44

0.06

0.04

Working capital

-6.15

-27.59

-7.01

-2.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-84.38

-38.69

-16.96

Op profit growth

-89.13

214.76

-263.19

-65.36

EBIT growth

-188.37

-171.62

-146.56

-34.86

Net profit growth

-2,369.39

-105.23

-2,513.03

-88.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Carnation Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,379.35

42.1563,327.04361.160.662,246.67189.53

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,519.45

30.232,881.5217.210.46800.44652.52

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

513.85

33.319,377.83123.610.981,135.96134.28

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

11,714.35

017,597.289.06069.21871.96

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

976

54.2717,507.75182.80.21952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Carnation Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sephali Roy

Managing Director

R P Sehgal

Non Executive Director

Arun Kumar Bose

Independent Director

Subir Chatterjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parul Rai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Carnation Industries Ltd

Summary

Initiated in 1982, as Carnation Enterprise Pvt. Ltd, the Company has come to be known as Carnation Industries Limited in 1994. The Company initially started off as a merchant exporter firm and made a gradual shift into manufacturing by the mid-eighties and today has three Grey Iron foundries and one Ductile Iron unit in West Bengal. Apart from being certified by SGS (India) Ltd for systems approval & specific product approvals, Carnation is also Indias first Conventional Grey Iron foundry to be certified ISO 9002:1994 by KPMG (USA). Currently it holds the BS EN ISO 9001:2000 certificate from BSI (UK). UL Certification from Underwriters Laboratories Inc., USA.Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of foundry based engineering goods namely Castings having plants in West Bengal. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of castings and M.S. products. The Companys products include ductile and grey iron sanitary castings, such as manholes, catch basins frames and grates; ductile and grey iron valve boxes, meter boxes, surface boxes, service boxes and step iron; ductile and grey iron gulley gratings, syphones and hydrants; ductile iron railway castings; ductile iron M J fittings, push on fittings, related products; ductile iron glands, flanges, anchor flanges and brackets; accessories for fittings; ductile iron industrial and auto casting; marine items, such as mushroom anchors, naval anchors and river anchors; counter weights for fork lifts, and MS, SS bolts, ru
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Carnation Industries Ltd share price today?

The Carnation Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Carnation Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Carnation Industries Ltd is ₹4.86 Cr. as of 11 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Carnation Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Carnation Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.68 as of 11 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Carnation Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Carnation Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Carnation Industries Ltd is ₹5.97 and ₹14.05 as of 11 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Carnation Industries Ltd?

Carnation Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.24%, 3 Years at 36.70%, 1 Year at 105.41%, 6 Month at 34.45%, 3 Month at 123.73% and 1 Month at 78.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Carnation Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Carnation Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.34 %

