Carnation Industries Ltd Board Meeting

14.05
(0.00%)
Nov 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Carnation Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Dec 202411 Nov 2024
CARNATION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on November 14 2024 Intimation regarding postponement of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) CARNATION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (a) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024; (b) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024; (c) any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 05, 2024 Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30,2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)
Board Meeting18 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
CARNATION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Reconstitution of Paid-up share capital of the Company in terms of the approved Resolution Plan by the Honble NCLT Kolkata by way of cancellation of existing paid-up share capital and allotment of shares to Successful Resolution Applicant and Public Shareholders on pro-rata basis. (b) Corporate office of the Company at Delhi aiming to optimize the management and coordination of daily operations for improved efficiency and effectiveness; (c) consider change(s) in composition of Board of Directors/Committees/Key Managerial Personnel if any; (d) any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
CARNATION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting (to be taken on record by the Interim Resolution Professional Mr. Anubrata Gangoly) of the Company will be held on Thursday 08 th February 2024 at 4.00 P.M to consider Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3 rd quarter /three months ended on 31 st December 2023 (Q-III) for the financial year ended on 31 st March 2024. RESUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024)

Carnation Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

