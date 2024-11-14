Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 11 Nov 2024

CARNATION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on November 14 2024 Intimation regarding postponement of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) CARNATION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (a) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024; (b) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024; (c) any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 05, 2024 Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30,2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

CARNATION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Reconstitution of Paid-up share capital of the Company in terms of the approved Resolution Plan by the Honble NCLT Kolkata by way of cancellation of existing paid-up share capital and allotment of shares to Successful Resolution Applicant and Public Shareholders on pro-rata basis. (b) Corporate office of the Company at Delhi aiming to optimize the management and coordination of daily operations for improved efficiency and effectiveness; (c) consider change(s) in composition of Board of Directors/Committees/Key Managerial Personnel if any; (d) any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024