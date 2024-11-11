iifl-logo-icon 1
Carnation Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.05
(0.00%)
Nov 11, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Carnation Industries Ltd

Carnation Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.06

-0.1

-6.59

0.22

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.58

-1.21

-1.19

Tax paid

0

0.44

0.06

0.04

Working capital

-6.15

-27.59

-7.01

-2.98

Other operating items

Operating

-8.23

-27.83

-14.76

-3.9

Capital expenditure

-2.36

-9.82

0.46

-18.17

Free cash flow

-10.59

-37.65

-14.3

-22.07

Equity raised

7.77

12.01

30.07

29.83

Investing

0

-0.02

-0.02

0.05

Financing

0.11

-30.41

-1.07

-2.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.13

Net in cash

-2.71

-56.06

14.67

5.38

