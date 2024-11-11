Carnation Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.06
-0.1
-6.59
0.22
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.58
-1.21
-1.19
Tax paid
0
0.44
0.06
0.04
Working capital
-6.15
-27.59
-7.01
-2.98
Other operating items
Operating
-8.23
-27.83
-14.76
-3.9
Capital expenditure
-2.36
-9.82
0.46
-18.17
Free cash flow
-10.59
-37.65
-14.3
-22.07
Equity raised
7.77
12.01
30.07
29.83
Investing
0
-0.02
-0.02
0.05
Financing
0.11
-30.41
-1.07
-2.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.13
Net in cash
-2.71
-56.06
14.67
5.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.