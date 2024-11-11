Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
7.82
50.1
81.72
yoy growth (%)
-100
-84.38
-38.69
-16.96
Raw materials
0
-3.83
-26.76
-36.47
As % of sales
0
49
53.4
44.62
Employee costs
-0.88
-1.94
-10.32
-13.16
As % of sales
0
24.8
20.61
16.1
Other costs
-0.8
-17.64
-17.97
-29.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
225.54
35.86
35.55
Operating profit
-1.69
-15.59
-4.95
3.03
OPM
0
-199.35
-9.88
3.71
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.58
-1.21
-1.19
Interest expense
-0.43
-1.94
-4.02
-5.29
Other income
0.08
18.02
3.59
3.67
Profit before tax
-2.06
-0.1
-6.59
0.22
Taxes
0
0.44
0.06
0.04
Tax rate
0
-440.77
-0.96
18.56
Minorities and other
-5.69
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.75
0.34
-6.53
0.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.75
0.34
-6.53
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-2,369.39
-105.23
-2,513.03
-88.41
NPM
0
4.36
-13.04
0.33
