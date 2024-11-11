iifl-logo-icon 1
Carnation Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.05
(0.00%)
Nov 11, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

7.82

50.1

81.72

yoy growth (%)

-100

-84.38

-38.69

-16.96

Raw materials

0

-3.83

-26.76

-36.47

As % of sales

0

49

53.4

44.62

Employee costs

-0.88

-1.94

-10.32

-13.16

As % of sales

0

24.8

20.61

16.1

Other costs

-0.8

-17.64

-17.97

-29.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

225.54

35.86

35.55

Operating profit

-1.69

-15.59

-4.95

3.03

OPM

0

-199.35

-9.88

3.71

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.58

-1.21

-1.19

Interest expense

-0.43

-1.94

-4.02

-5.29

Other income

0.08

18.02

3.59

3.67

Profit before tax

-2.06

-0.1

-6.59

0.22

Taxes

0

0.44

0.06

0.04

Tax rate

0

-440.77

-0.96

18.56

Minorities and other

-5.69

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.75

0.34

-6.53

0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.75

0.34

-6.53

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-2,369.39

-105.23

-2,513.03

-88.41

NPM

0

4.36

-13.04

0.33

