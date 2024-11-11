Carnation Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.46
3.46
3.46
3.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.87
-4.66
-3.91
3.93
Net Worth
-2.41
-1.2
-0.45
7.39
Minority Interest
Debt
1.75
1.59
1.53
1.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.4
Total Liabilities
-0.46
0.59
1.18
9.21
Fixed Assets
0.9
0.94
1.06
3.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.07
0.09
0.17
Networking Capital
-1.45
-0.53
-7.08
5.89
Inventories
0
0
0.06
0.77
Inventory Days
0
35.92
Sundry Debtors
0
0.53
0.63
18.61
Debtor Days
0
868.24
Other Current Assets
0.42
0.69
5.41
5.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.63
-0.49
-10.59
-16.28
Creditor Days
0
759.54
Other Current Liabilities
-1.24
-1.26
-2.59
-3.04
Cash
0.02
0.09
7.09
0.11
Total Assets
-0.46
0.58
1.17
9.22
