Carnation Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

14.05
(0.00%)
Nov 11, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.46

3.46

3.46

3.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.87

-4.66

-3.91

3.93

Net Worth

-2.41

-1.2

-0.45

7.39

Minority Interest

Debt

1.75

1.59

1.53

1.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.4

Total Liabilities

-0.46

0.59

1.18

9.21

Fixed Assets

0.9

0.94

1.06

3.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.07

0.09

0.17

Networking Capital

-1.45

-0.53

-7.08

5.89

Inventories

0

0

0.06

0.77

Inventory Days

0

35.92

Sundry Debtors

0

0.53

0.63

18.61

Debtor Days

0

868.24

Other Current Assets

0.42

0.69

5.41

5.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.63

-0.49

-10.59

-16.28

Creditor Days

0

759.54

Other Current Liabilities

-1.24

-1.26

-2.59

-3.04

Cash

0.02

0.09

7.09

0.11

Total Assets

-0.46

0.58

1.17

9.22

