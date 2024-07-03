Carnation Industries Ltd Summary

Initiated in 1982, as Carnation Enterprise Pvt. Ltd, the Company has come to be known as Carnation Industries Limited in 1994. The Company initially started off as a merchant exporter firm and made a gradual shift into manufacturing by the mid-eighties and today has three Grey Iron foundries and one Ductile Iron unit in West Bengal. Apart from being certified by SGS (India) Ltd for systems approval & specific product approvals, Carnation is also Indias first Conventional Grey Iron foundry to be certified ISO 9002:1994 by KPMG (USA). Currently it holds the BS EN ISO 9001:2000 certificate from BSI (UK). UL Certification from Underwriters Laboratories Inc., USA.Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of foundry based engineering goods namely Castings having plants in West Bengal. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of castings and M.S. products. The Companys products include ductile and grey iron sanitary castings, such as manholes, catch basins frames and grates; ductile and grey iron valve boxes, meter boxes, surface boxes, service boxes and step iron; ductile and grey iron gulley gratings, syphones and hydrants; ductile iron railway castings; ductile iron M J fittings, push on fittings, related products; ductile iron glands, flanges, anchor flanges and brackets; accessories for fittings; ductile iron industrial and auto casting; marine items, such as mushroom anchors, naval anchors and river anchors; counter weights for fork lifts, and MS, SS bolts, rubber gaskets, GRP plates, brass fittings and industrial leather gloves. It exports its products to the United States, Middle East Asia and Europe. The Company has a professional set up backed by a group of highly experienced and Technically qualified shop staff in different departments working under professional managers. They have a work force strength of 40 experienced personnel & a labour strength of over 400 persons. Product development, technology upgradation and providing more for the value of money are CARNATIONs forte.In 2006, the Company set up Third Grey Iron Foundry. Further, it received approval of Ductile Iron Product certification from Dubai Central Laboratory.As of March 31, 2010, the Company had installed capacity to produce 17,500 metric tons of castings. In 2011, it expanded the Ductile Iron plant at Uluberia. It further received approval from Asphalt Paint NSF ANSI -61 from Underwriter Laboratory, USA and in 2014, it received approval from Lead Free Paint NSF-372 from Underwriter Laboratory, USA.In 2022, the Company has discontinued its manufacturing operations and is looking towards trading operations.