TO

THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY

Your Directors feel great pleasure in presenting 13th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(RS. IN LAKHS) STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED SR. NO. PARTICULARS CURRENT YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 PREVIOUS YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023 CURRENT YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 1. Total Revenue (Net) 186.63 110.58 8972.17 2. Other Income 39.02 25.78 61.19 3. Total Income 225.64 136.36 9033.36 4. Profit before Depreciation & Amortization Expenses, Finance Cost and Tax 84.65 65.09 875.37 5. Less : Depreciation and Amortization Expenses - - - 6. Finance Cost - - - 7. Profit before Tax 84.65 65.09 875.37 8. Less: Provision for Tax 20.20 16.92 16.92 9. MAT Credit Entitlement - 3.23 - 10. Profit after Tax 64.46 44.94 792.75 11. Less : Prior period Tax Adjustment - - - 12. Profit for the year 64.46 44.94 792.75 Earnings per share (Basic) 0.1527 0.1425 1.8785 Earnings per share (Diluted) 0.1527 0.1425 1.8785 13. Balance of Profit as per last Balance Sheet 1415.33 153.79 -

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS STANDALONE BASIS:

During the year under review, Companys revenue from operations stood at Rs. 1,86,63,000/- compared to Rs. 1,10,58,000/- in the previous year. The operating profit before tax stood at Rs. 84,65,000/- as against Rs. 65,09,000/- in the Previous Year. The Net Profit for the year stood at Rs. 64,46,000/- as against Rs. 44,94,000/- reported in the Previous Year.

CONSOLIDATED BASIS:

During the year under review, Companys revenue from operations on consolidated basis stood at Rs. 89,72,17,000/- during the year under review. The operating profit before tax on consolidated basis stood at Rs. 8,75,37,000/- during the year under review. The net profit for the year on a consolidated basis stood at Rs. 7,92,75,000/- during the year under review.

3. DIVIDEND

During the FY 2023-24, the Board of Directors on receipt of requisite approval from shareholders of the Company in the 12th AGM held on 28th September, 2023, had declared dividend at rate of 5% {i.e. Rs. 0.05/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only)} each as a final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

4. RESERVES

No transfers to reserves were made, as no appropriations were required to be made during the financial year under review.

5. SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

There was no change in share capital of the Company during the year 2023-24. The paid up equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 4,22,00,000/- (Rupees Four Crore Twenty Two Lakhs only) divided into 4,22,00,000 Equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each. The said shares are listed on BSE Limited.

6. DEMATERIALISATION OF EQUITY SHARES:

As per direction of SEBI and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, the shares of the Company are under compulsory Demat form. The Company has established connectivity with both the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited and the Demat activation number allotted to the Company is ISIN: INE176N01021. Presently shares are held in electronic and physical mode (99.98% of shares in Demat, 0.02% in physical mode).

7. CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL

During the financial year 2023-24 as well as till the date of this report, there were no changes in the board of directors of the company. Accordingly, structure of Board of Directors is as follows:

SRNO. NAME OF THE DIRECTORS DESIGNATION DIN STATUS 1. SUKUMAR REDDY GARLAPATHI Managing Director 00966068 Promoter/ Chairman 2. SAMPATH RAO NEMMANI Executive Director 07999868 Non-Promoter 3. PRATIK SURENDRAKUMAR SHAH Non-Executive 08233777 Independent Director 4. NIDHI JAIN Non-Executive 09184058 Independent Director 5. HETAL HARSHAL SOMANI Non-Executive 09720365 Independent Director

8. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as Listing Regulations) and as approved by the Board of Directors, is provided in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report and is appended as Annexure - I to this report.

9. ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company will be placed on the website of the company pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the web link of the same is at www.caspianservices.in

10. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a. That in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period;

c. That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e. That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f. That the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per the provisions of Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provisions related to Corporate Governance as specified in Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply to a listed entity having paid up Share Capital not exceeding Rupees Ten Crores and Net worth not exceeding Rupees Twenty Five Crores, as on the last day of the previous financial year.

As on the last day of the previous financial year, the paid up Share Capital and Net worth of the Company was below the threshold limits stated above, thereby presently the Company is not required to comply with the above provisions of Corporate Governance. Accordingly, the Report on Corporate Governance and Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance are not made a part of the Annual Report.

13. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING / OUTGO:

Details regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are stated below:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, details regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo for the year under review are as follows:

Conservation of Energy

Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy - The Operations of the Company do not consume energy intensively. However, Company continues to implement prudent practices for saving electricity and other energy resources in day-to-day activities.

Steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy - Though the activities undertaken by the Company are not energy intensive, the Company shall explore alternative sources of energy, as and when the necessity arises.

Technology Absorption

The efforts made towards technology absorption - The Company continues to take prudential measures in respect of technology absorption, adaptation and take innovative steps to use the scarce resources effectively.

In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) - Not Applicable

The Particulars of Foreign Exchange and Outgo for the year under review are:

(RS. IN LAKHS) PARTICULARS YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023 FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING Nil Nil FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO Nil Nil

14. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, no employee was in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits as prescribed under provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The necessary disclosure with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been appended as Annexure - III to this Report.

15. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As required by Regulation 34(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Cash Flow Statement is appended

The company has a wholly owned subsidiary namely; Sumathi Corporate Services Private Limited (SCSPL) w.e.f. 16th March, 2023 and as such acquisition was made in the financial year 2022-23; Accordingly, financial statements are prepared on a consolidated basis (i.e. including the financials of its subsidiary and associate companies.)

16. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (1)(b) of Securities and Exchange Board of HEIndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

17. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board received a declaration from all the directors under Section 164 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 that none of the directors of the company is disqualified under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") or under the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

(I) APPOINTMENT & RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

During the financial year 2023-24, there were no changes in the board of directors of the company.

Accordingly, at present, the structure of Board of Directors is as follows:

SR. NO. DESIGNATION NAME OF DIRECTORS 1 Executive Director Mr. Sampath Rao Nemmani 2 Independent Director (Non-Executive) Mrs. Hetal Harshal Somani 3 Independent Director (Non-Executive) Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah 4 Independent Director (Non-Executive) Ms. Nidhi Jain 5 Managing Director Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapathi

(II) RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sampath Rao Nemmani, Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment and your Board recommends his re- appointment.

As stipulated under the Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), brief resume of the Directors proposed to be appointed/re- appointed are given in the Notice convening 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

(III) KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, there were no changes in the Key Managerial Personnel of the company.

Further, after the closure of the financial year but before the date of the board report, Ms. Hema Advani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company has tendered her resignation from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company vide his letter dated 24 June, 2024.

18. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. A tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is informed to the Directors in advance to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the meetings.

The notice of meeting of Directors and Committees is given well in advance to all the Directors of the Company. The agenda of the Board/Committee meetings is circulated not less than 7 days prior to the date of the meeting. The agenda for the Board and Committee meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed at the meeting to enable the Directors to take an informed decision.

During the year under review, 05 (Five) Board Meetings were convened and the intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

NAME OF DIRECTOR CATEGORY MEETINGS HELD DURING YEAR r MEETINGS ATTENDED Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapathi Managing Director 5 5 Mr. Sampath Rao Nemmani Executive Director 5 5 Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah Independent Director 5 5 Ms. Nidhi Jain Independent Director 5 5 Mrs. Hetal Harshal Somani Independent Director 5 5

19. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As stipulated by the Code of Independent Directors under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 10th November, 2023 to review, among other things, the performance of nonindependent directors and the Board as whole, evaluation of the performance of the Chairman and the flow of communication between the Board and the management of the Company.

20. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Companys Board has the following Committees:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

(I) AUDIT COMMITTEE:

During the year under review, the audit committee comprises of Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah as chairman, Mrs. Hetal Harshal Somani, Ms. Nidhi Jain and Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapathi as members of the Audit committee.

Moreover, during the financial year 2023-2024, 05 (Five) meetings of Audit Committee were held on 30th May, 2023; 14th August, 2023; 30th August, 2023, 7th November, 2023; and 13th February, 2024.

The below table highlights the composition and attendance of the Members of the Committee. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings.

NAME OF MEMBERS DESIGNATION EXPERTISE TERMS OF REFERENCE & FUNCTIONS OF THE COMMITTEE MEETINGS ATTENDED Mrs. Hetal Harshal Somani Member Majority members are Non-executive. The functions of the Audit Committee are as per 5 Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah Chairman Chairman is Independent Director and majority is Company Law and Listing Regulations prescribed by SEBI which include approving 5 Ms. Nidhi Jain Member independent. One member has thorough financial and and implementing the audit procedures, review of financial reporting system, internal control 5 Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapathi Member accounting knowledg e. procedures and risk management policies. 5

The Company Secretary has acted as the Secretary to the Committee.

The Committee is empowered with the role and powers as prescribed under Regulation 18 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee also acts in terms of reference and directions of the Board from time to time.

The Committee acts as a link between the management, external and internal auditors and the Board of Directors of the Company.

(II) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

During the year under review, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Ms. Nidhi Jain as a Chairperson, Mrs. Hetal Harshal Somani and Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah as members of the Audit committee.

Moreover, during the financial year 2023-2024, 05 (Five) meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on 30th May, 2023; 14th August, 2023; 30th August, 2023, 7th November, 2023; and 13th February, 2024.

The below table highlights the composition and attendance of members of the Committee. The requisite quorum was present at the Meeting.

NAME OF MEMBERS DESIGNATION FUNCTIONS OF THE COMMITTEE MEETINGS ATTENDED Mrs. Hetal Harshal Somani Member All members are Non-executive. The Committee is vested with the responsibilities to function as per SEBI 5 Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah Member Guidelines and recommends to the Board Compensation Package for the Managing Director. 5 Ms. Nidhi Jain Chairman It also reviews from time to time the overall Compensation structure and related policies with a view to attract, motivate and retain employees. 5 Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapathi Member

The Company Secretary has acted as the Secretary to the Committee.

The Committee is empowered with the role and powers as prescribed under Regulation 19 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Nomination & Remuneration Policy of the Company. The Committee also acts in terms of reference and directions of the Board from time-to-time.

The Board of Directors has framed "Remuneration and Nomination Policy" which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The said Policy is annexed herewith as Annexure - II to this report.

(III) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

During the year under review, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of Mrs. Hetal Harshal Somani, as a Chairperson; Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapathi and Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah as members of the Audit committee.

Moreover, during the financial year 2023-2024, 05 (Five) meetings of Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held on 30th May, 2023; 14th August, 2023; 30th August, 2023, 7th November, 2023; and 13th February, 2024.

The below table highlights the composition and attendance of the members of the Committee. The requisite quorum was present at the Meeting.

NAME OF MEMBERS DESIGNATION MEETINGS ATTENDED Mrs. Hetal Harshal Somani Chairman 5 Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah Member 5 Mr. Sukumar Reddy Garlapathi Member 5

The Company Secretary has acted as the Secretary to the Committee.

The SRC Committee deals with stakeholder relations and redressal of investors complaints pertaining to share transfer, non-receipt of annual reports, dividend payments, issue of duplicate share certificate, transmission of shares and other miscellaneous complaints. In accordance with Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has authorized the Companys Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) PURVA SHAREGISTRY (INDIA) PVT. LTD. to approve the share transfers / transmissions and to comply with other formalities in relation thereto in coordination with the Compliance Officer of the Company. All the investors complaints, which cannot be settled at the level RTA and the Compliance Officer, will be placed before the Committee for final settlement.

The detailed particulars of Stakeholders complaints handled by the Company and its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent during the year 2023-24 are as under:

NATURE OF COMPLAINTS OPENING AT THE BEGINNINGOF YEAR RECEIVED DURING THEYEAR REDRESSED PENDING AT THE END OFYEAR Non-receipt of ShareCertificate Nil Nil -- Nil Non-receipt of Dividend/Interest / Redemption Warrant Nil Nil -- Nil Non-receipt of AnnualReport Nil Nil -- Nil Others Nil Nil -- Nil Total Nil Nil -- Nil

21. ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION BY THE BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. The performance evaluation of the Directors was completed during the year under review.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors and Non-Executive Director. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

22. DIRECTORS TRAINING AND FAMILIARIZATION

The Company undertakes and makes necessary provision of an appropriate induction programme for new Director(s) and ongoing training for existing Directors. The new Director(s) are introduced to the Company culture, through appropriate training programmes. Such kind of training programmes helps develop relationship of the directors with the Company and familiarize them with Company processes. The management provides such information and training either at the meeting of Board of Directors or at other places.

The induction process is designed to:

• Build an understanding of the Companys processes and

• Fully equip Directors to perform their role on the Board effectively.

Upon appointment, Directors receive a Letter of Appointment setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, responsibilities and expectations from them.

23. DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORT BY AUDITOR:

As per the statutory auditors report, no frauds u/s 143 (12) were reported for F.Y. 2023

24. AUDITORS

(I) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s MAAK & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 135024W), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 05 (Five) years from the conclusion of the 10th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2021 till the conclusion of the 15th Annual General Meeting.

Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

(II) INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to Provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors on recommendation of Audit Committee has appointed M/s. Shah Sanghvi & Associates and Company, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of Company. The Internal Auditors submit their reports on quarterly basis to the Audit Committee.

Based on the report of internal audit function undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

(III) SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

a) Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed Mr. Mukesh Jiwnani, Practicing Company Secretary and Proprietor of M/s. Mukesh J. & Associates, to conduct Secretarial Audit of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024

b) Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. Mukesh J. & Associates, Company Secretaries in Form MR- 3 is annexed herewith as Annexure IV and forms an integral part of this Report.

25. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The company has in place Internal Financial Control system, commensurate with size & complexity of its operations to ensure proper recording of financial and operational information & compliance of various internal controls & other regulatory & statutory compliances. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Internal Auditors comprising of professional Chartered Accountants monitor & evaluate the efficacy of Internal Financial Control system in the company, its compliance with operating system, accounting procedures & policies at all the locations of the company. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

26. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

As the Company is not having net worth of Rupees Five Hundred Crores or more, or turnover of Rupees One Thousand Crores or more or a Net Profit of Rupees Five Crores or more during any financial year,

The Company is not required to comply with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with the regard to the formation of the CSR Committee and undertaking of Social Expenditure as required under the said Section.

27. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES

Your Company has one Wholly Owned Subsidiary named Sumathi Corporate Services Private Limited but does not have any Joint Venture or Associate Companies. The Report on the performance and financial position of subsidiary in Form AOC-1 pursuant to first proviso to Sub-section (3) of Section 129 of the Act and Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure - V.

28. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

There were no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are repetitive in nature.

A statement of all Related Party Transactions is placed before the Audit Committee for its review on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions, if any. The Company has adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy.

The details have been enclosed pursuant to clause (h) of subsection (3) of Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 - AOC- 2- Annexure VI.

29. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments, if any taken or given, have been disclosed in the financial Statement for the F.Y. 2023-24.

30. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

31. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In pursuance to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

The Company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities and has adopted a mechanism of reporting illegal or unethical behavior. The Company has a whistle blower policy wherein the employees are free to report violations of laws, rules, regulations or unethical conduct to their immediate supervisor or such other person as may be notified by the management to the employees / workers. The mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of directors and employees who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in the exceptional cases. The confidentiality of those reporting violation is maintained and they are not subjected to any discriminatory practice. However, no violation of laws or unethical conduct etc. was brought to the notice of the Management or Audit Committee during the year ended 31st March, 2024. We affirm that during the financial year 2023-24, no employee or director was denied access to the Audit Committee.

32. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Your Company has an elaborated Risk Management procedure and adopted systematic approach to mitigate risk associated with accomplishment of objectives, operations, revenues and regulations. Your Company believes that this would ensure mitigating steps proactively and help to achieve stated objectives. The entitys objectives can be viewed in the context of four categories Strategic, Operations, Reporting and Compliance. The Risk Management process of the Company focuses on three elements, viz. (1) Risk Assessment; (2) Risk Management; (3) Risk Monitoring.

Audit Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in (a) Overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise wide risk management framework; and (b) Overseeing that all the risk that the organization faces. The key risks and mitigating actions are also placed before the Audit Committee of the Company. Significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. The Committee reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations, including those relating to strengthening of the Companys risk management policies and systems.

33. POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your company believes in providing a healthy, safe and harassment-free workplace for all its employees. Further company ensures that every women employee is treated with dignity and respect.

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy as per the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

Your Directors further states that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

34. Details of Application made or proceeding pending under Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code 2016

During the year under the review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the company under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016.

35. Details of Difference between valuation amount on one time settlement and valuation while availing loan from banks and financial institutions.

During the year under the review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

36. GENERAL DISCLOSURE

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under ESOS.

3. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Company operations in future.

37. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude and record its sincere appreciation for the commitment and dedicated efforts put in by all the employees. Your Directors take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the encouragement, cooperation and support received by the Company from the local authorities, bankers, clients, suppliers and business associates. The directors are thankful to the esteemed shareholders for their continued support and the confidence reposed in the Company and its management.