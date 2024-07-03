Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹9.82
Prev. Close₹10.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.94
Day's High₹9.82
Day's Low₹9.82
52 Week's High₹24.85
52 Week's Low₹9.65
Book Value₹2.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.32
P/E167
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.22
4.22
3.11
3.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.58
14.15
1.54
1.03
Net Worth
18.8
18.37
4.65
4.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.22
-2.07
0.13
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
89.72
1.11
1.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
89.72
1.11
1.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.26
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sukumar Reddy Garlapati
Executive Director
Sampath Rao Nemmani
Independent Director
Nidhi Jain
Independent Director
PRATIK SURENDRAKUMAR SHAH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hema Advani
Independent Director
Hetal Harshal Somani
Reports by Caspian Corporate Services Ltd
Summary
Caspian Corporate Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited on March 3, 2011 as a Public Limited Company. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 7, 2011. The name of the Company was later on changed to Caspian Corporate Services Limited from Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited on February 17, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Advisory & Consultancy Services. The Company is offering advisory services on several financial and corporate issues. It enable corporate on raising funds through capital markets either through an IPO or FPO or regulatory advisory for issues such as takeover code and preferential allotments. Their integrated service delivery model includes a wide range of services such as Workforce Management, Staffing Solutions, IT Staffing, Healthcare Services, Facility Management, Payroll Management, Front Office Management, Skill Development, Ground Handling, etc. Other services include Housekeeping Services, Security Services, Property Management Services, Office Support Services, M&E Services, Pest Control Services, Disinfection Services and Customer Support.The Company acts as a trusted partner to navigate through the process of selection, marketing to and management of the multiple advisors. Its services in this area include the critical evaluation of the business plan, corporate finance strategy and suitability for IPO prior to approaching key advisors,
Read More
The Caspian Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd is ₹124.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd is 167 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Caspian Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd is ₹9.65 and ₹24.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.23%, 3 Years at 64.28%, 1 Year at -0.50%, 6 Month at -57.69%, 3 Month at -38.79% and 1 Month at -17.05%.
