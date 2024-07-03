Summary

Caspian Corporate Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited on March 3, 2011 as a Public Limited Company. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 7, 2011. The name of the Company was later on changed to Caspian Corporate Services Limited from Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited on February 17, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Advisory & Consultancy Services. The Company is offering advisory services on several financial and corporate issues. It enable corporate on raising funds through capital markets either through an IPO or FPO or regulatory advisory for issues such as takeover code and preferential allotments. Their integrated service delivery model includes a wide range of services such as Workforce Management, Staffing Solutions, IT Staffing, Healthcare Services, Facility Management, Payroll Management, Front Office Management, Skill Development, Ground Handling, etc. Other services include Housekeeping Services, Security Services, Property Management Services, Office Support Services, M&E Services, Pest Control Services, Disinfection Services and Customer Support.The Company acts as a trusted partner to navigate through the process of selection, marketing to and management of the multiple advisors. Its services in this area include the critical evaluation of the business plan, corporate finance strategy and suitability for IPO prior to approaching key advisors,

