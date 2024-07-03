iifl-logo-icon 1
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Share Price

9.82
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:11:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.82
  • Day's High9.82
  • 52 Wk High24.85
  • Prev. Close10.02
  • Day's Low9.82
  • 52 Wk Low 9.65
  • Turnover (lac)3.94
  • P/E167
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.16
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)124.32
  • Div. Yield0.17
View All Historical Data
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 23 Oct, 2024

arrow

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.18%

Non-Promoter- 27.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.22

4.22

3.11

3.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.58

14.15

1.54

1.03

Net Worth

18.8

18.37

4.65

4.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.22

-2.07

0.13

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

89.72

1.11

1.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.72

1.11

1.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.61

0.26

0.12

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Caspian Corporate Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sukumar Reddy Garlapati

Executive Director

Sampath Rao Nemmani

Independent Director

Nidhi Jain

Independent Director

PRATIK SURENDRAKUMAR SHAH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hema Advani

Independent Director

Hetal Harshal Somani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Caspian Corporate Services Ltd

Summary

Caspian Corporate Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited on March 3, 2011 as a Public Limited Company. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 7, 2011. The name of the Company was later on changed to Caspian Corporate Services Limited from Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited on February 17, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Advisory & Consultancy Services. The Company is offering advisory services on several financial and corporate issues. It enable corporate on raising funds through capital markets either through an IPO or FPO or regulatory advisory for issues such as takeover code and preferential allotments. Their integrated service delivery model includes a wide range of services such as Workforce Management, Staffing Solutions, IT Staffing, Healthcare Services, Facility Management, Payroll Management, Front Office Management, Skill Development, Ground Handling, etc. Other services include Housekeeping Services, Security Services, Property Management Services, Office Support Services, M&E Services, Pest Control Services, Disinfection Services and Customer Support.The Company acts as a trusted partner to navigate through the process of selection, marketing to and management of the multiple advisors. Its services in this area include the critical evaluation of the business plan, corporate finance strategy and suitability for IPO prior to approaching key advisors,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Caspian Corporate Services Ltd share price today?

The Caspian Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd is ₹124.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd is 167 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Caspian Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd is ₹9.65 and ₹24.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd?

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.23%, 3 Years at 64.28%, 1 Year at -0.50%, 6 Month at -57.69%, 3 Month at -38.79% and 1 Month at -17.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.82 %

