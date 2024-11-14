Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Caspian Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon; 2) To consider and transit any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the chairman. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Caspian Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting; 2. To consider and approve the Directors Report along with the annexures attached thereto for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 3. To take note of the Secretarial Audit Report of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. To fix the day date time & place for convening the 13th Annual General Meeting of the company and other related matters; 5. To consider and approve the Draft Notice for the 13th Annual General Meeting of the company for circulation to the members of the company; 6. To fix the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company for the purpose of 13th Annual General Meeting. 7. To appoint scrutinizer to ascertain the voting process of 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM). 8. To consider and transit any other business. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 04TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 Considered and approved declaration of final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Caspian Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Maam Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th day of August 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Dear Sir / Maam, Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 14T August, 2024, inter-alia Approved and took on record Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30T June, 2024 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 along with Limited Review Report. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:00p.m. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Dear Sir / Maam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its board meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 has approved the allotment of 8,44,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of Two (2) Equity Shares for every one (1) existing Equity Shares, to the Members whose names appeared in the List of beneficial owners as on Friday, 09th August, 2024, being the record date fixed for that purpose. Read less..

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

Caspian Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 03rd Day of July 2024 to consider and discuss on the following matters: 1. To recommend and approve Issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company; 2. To Increase in authorized share capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company and Articles of the Association of the Company if any. 3. To fix the day date time and place for calling the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company and consider and approve the draft notice related thereto. 4. To consider and transit any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Board approved:- 1. Approved the Issuance of 2 (Two) Bonus Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company shall intimate the Record Date in due course of time for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in compliance with regulatory requirements. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights of the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and either corporate action(s), recommended and declared after the issue and allotment of such Bonus Shares.; 2. Considered and approved the increase in Authorised Share Capital from Rs.4.51 Crores to Rs. 13 Crores and corresponding amendments to the Clause V of the Memorandum of Association and articles of the association of the Company subject to approval by the members 3. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. to consider the applicable matters. 4. Appointed Mr. Mukesh J & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Caspian Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report thereon; 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following business: 1. Approved and took on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. Declaration for unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:40 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024