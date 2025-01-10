Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.22
4.22
3.11
3.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.58
14.15
1.54
1.03
Net Worth
18.8
18.37
4.65
4.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.8
18.37
4.65
4.14
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.2
16.2
0
1.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.96
0.39
1.64
2.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.23
1.45
0.44
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.73
5.57
1.3
2.64
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3
-6.63
-0.1
-0.07
Cash
0.64
1.78
0.83
0.17
Total Assets
18.8
18.37
2.47
4.14
