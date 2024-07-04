iifl-logo-icon 1
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd EGM

10.08
(3.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

EGM3 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Board approved:- 1. Approved the Issuance of 2 (Two) Bonus Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company shall intimate the Record Date in due course of time for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in compliance with regulatory requirements. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights of the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and either corporate action(s), recommended and declared after the issue and allotment of such Bonus Shares.; 2. Considered and approved the increase in Authorised Share Capital from Rs.4.51 Crores to Rs. 13 Crores and corresponding amendments to the Clause V of the Memorandum of Association and articles of the association of the Company subject to approval by the members 3. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. to consider the applicable matters. 4. Appointed Mr. Mukesh J & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024) PROCEEDINGS OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 29TH JULY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) VOTING RESULTS AND SCRUTINIZERS REPORT OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MONDAY JULY 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

