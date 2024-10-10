iifl-logo-icon 1
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Dividend

9.86
(0.82%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:21:00 AM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 Sep 202423 Oct 202423 Oct 20240.055Final
Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 04TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 Considered and approved declaration of final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members to the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity share on the face value of Rs. 01/- each on the equity shares of the company for the FY 2023- 24 as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 04th September, 2024 has been fixed as Wednesday, 23th October, 2024. The payment of such dividend shall be subject to deduction of tax at source and will be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the 13th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)

