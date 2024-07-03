iifl-logo-icon 1
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Company Summary

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Summary

Caspian Corporate Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited on March 3, 2011 as a Public Limited Company. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 7, 2011. The name of the Company was later on changed to Caspian Corporate Services Limited from Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited on February 17, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Advisory & Consultancy Services. The Company is offering advisory services on several financial and corporate issues. It enable corporate on raising funds through capital markets either through an IPO or FPO or regulatory advisory for issues such as takeover code and preferential allotments. Their integrated service delivery model includes a wide range of services such as Workforce Management, Staffing Solutions, IT Staffing, Healthcare Services, Facility Management, Payroll Management, Front Office Management, Skill Development, Ground Handling, etc. Other services include Housekeeping Services, Security Services, Property Management Services, Office Support Services, M&E Services, Pest Control Services, Disinfection Services and Customer Support.The Company acts as a trusted partner to navigate through the process of selection, marketing to and management of the multiple advisors. Its services in this area include the critical evaluation of the business plan, corporate finance strategy and suitability for IPO prior to approaching key advisors, legal & financial due diligence, strategy and timing of the issue, pre IPO placements, handling of regulatory issues including approvals from various authorities and identifying and liaising with merchant bankers/ underwriters, solicitors and other professional advisors.During the year 2020-21, through the Scheme of Arrangement between Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited and Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited and ICVL Chemicals Limited and ICVL Steels Limited, the Advisory Services Division of Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited was demerged to Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited and the same has been approved by the Honble High Court of Bombay.In 2022-23, the Company 100% stake in M/s. Sumathi Corporate Services Private Limited; one of its group companies and made it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on March 16, 2023.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.