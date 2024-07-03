CDG Petchem Ltd Summary

CDG Petchem Limited, is a diversified & ISO Certified company from Chandantara Dugar Group. The Company was formerly incorporated in the name Urbaknitt Fabs Limited on February 07, 2011 and then changed to CDG Petchem Limited on December 30, 2019. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Knitted Fabrics, Mattresses and Pillows; along with Trading &Distribution of Minerals, Plasticizers, Construction, Plastic Raw Materials and Pharma Chemicals.The Company has diversified its business profile through its 100% subsidiary company, Morbido Merchandise Private Limited for Imports - Marketing & Distribution Services of world class products (Chemicals) to several industries ranging from Plastics, Polymers, Construction, and Paint etc. It offers to Indian customers a broad range of products from leading producers located worldwide through Imports ,Marketing & Distribution of multinational company. To curtail the losses and due to non-viability of existing business, Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10th August, 2022 had decided to close the existing safety net manufacturing unit and move to new PE Wax Processing (Du Wax 1210) Unit at Vapi, Gujarat.