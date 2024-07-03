iifl-logo-icon 1
CDG Petchem Ltd Share Price

64.12
(-1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.76
  • Day's High66.41
  • 52 Wk High65.14
  • Prev. Close65.11
  • Day's Low63.81
  • 52 Wk Low 20.9
  • Turnover (lac)2.97
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.75
  • Div. Yield0
CDG Petchem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

65.76

Prev. Close

65.11

Turnover(Lac.)

2.97

Day's High

66.41

Day's Low

63.81

52 Week's High

65.14

52 Week's Low

20.9

Book Value

0.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CDG Petchem Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

CDG Petchem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CDG Petchem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.09%

Non-Promoter- 2.10%

Institutions: 2.10%

Non-Institutions: 35.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CDG Petchem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.23

-1.31

-0.9

-0.81

Net Worth

0.85

1.77

2.18

2.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.45

20.13

3.02

13.15

yoy growth (%)

-23.25

566.46

-77.03

1,337.14

Raw materials

-13.75

-18.36

-2.06

-12.54

As % of sales

89.03

91.22

68.37

95.35

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.54

-0.44

-0.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.22

0.17

0.04

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.28

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.02

0

-0.18

Working capital

-0.76

0

0.39

2.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.25

566.46

-77.03

1,337.14

Op profit growth

-55.69

-397.21

-64.55

109.35

EBIT growth

-62.07

2.23

118.93

-160.82

Net profit growth

-302.45

22.51

-219.68

-133.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

40.53

50.88

53.4

39.41

89.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.53

50.88

53.4

39.41

89.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.46

0.48

1.13

1.26

CDG Petchem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CDG Petchem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Dugar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Renu Dugar

ED (Non-Independent)

Rajesh Kumar Dugar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind Surana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Kumar Baid

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CDG Petchem Ltd

Summary

Summary

CDG Petchem Limited, is a diversified & ISO Certified company from Chandantara Dugar Group. The Company was formerly incorporated in the name Urbaknitt Fabs Limited on February 07, 2011 and then changed to CDG Petchem Limited on December 30, 2019. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Knitted Fabrics, Mattresses and Pillows; along with Trading &Distribution of Minerals, Plasticizers, Construction, Plastic Raw Materials and Pharma Chemicals.The Company has diversified its business profile through its 100% subsidiary company, Morbido Merchandise Private Limited for Imports - Marketing & Distribution Services of world class products (Chemicals) to several industries ranging from Plastics, Polymers, Construction, and Paint etc. It offers to Indian customers a broad range of products from leading producers located worldwide through Imports ,Marketing & Distribution of multinational company. To curtail the losses and due to non-viability of existing business, Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10th August, 2022 had decided to close the existing safety net manufacturing unit and move to new PE Wax Processing (Du Wax 1210) Unit at Vapi, Gujarat.
Company FAQs

What is the CDG Petchem Ltd share price today?

The CDG Petchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of CDG Petchem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CDG Petchem Ltd is ₹19.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CDG Petchem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CDG Petchem Ltd is 0 and 206.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CDG Petchem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CDG Petchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CDG Petchem Ltd is ₹20.9 and ₹65.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CDG Petchem Ltd?

CDG Petchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.59%, 3 Years at 50.76%, 1 Year at 47.47%, 6 Month at 91.05%, 3 Month at 55.88% and 1 Month at 45.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CDG Petchem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CDG Petchem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.10 %
Institutions - 2.11 %
Public - 35.80 %

