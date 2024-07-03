SectorTrading
Open₹65.76
Prev. Close₹65.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.97
Day's High₹66.41
Day's Low₹63.81
52 Week's High₹65.14
52 Week's Low₹20.9
Book Value₹0.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.23
-1.31
-0.9
-0.81
Net Worth
0.85
1.77
2.18
2.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.45
20.13
3.02
13.15
yoy growth (%)
-23.25
566.46
-77.03
1,337.14
Raw materials
-13.75
-18.36
-2.06
-12.54
As % of sales
89.03
91.22
68.37
95.35
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.54
-0.44
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.22
0.17
0.04
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.28
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.18
Working capital
-0.76
0
0.39
2.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.25
566.46
-77.03
1,337.14
Op profit growth
-55.69
-397.21
-64.55
109.35
EBIT growth
-62.07
2.23
118.93
-160.82
Net profit growth
-302.45
22.51
-219.68
-133.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
40.53
50.88
53.4
39.41
89.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.53
50.88
53.4
39.41
89.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.46
0.48
1.13
1.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dugar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Renu Dugar
ED (Non-Independent)
Rajesh Kumar Dugar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind Surana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kumar Baid
Reports by CDG Petchem Ltd
Summary
CDG Petchem Limited, is a diversified & ISO Certified company from Chandantara Dugar Group. The Company was formerly incorporated in the name Urbaknitt Fabs Limited on February 07, 2011 and then changed to CDG Petchem Limited on December 30, 2019. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Knitted Fabrics, Mattresses and Pillows; along with Trading &Distribution of Minerals, Plasticizers, Construction, Plastic Raw Materials and Pharma Chemicals.The Company has diversified its business profile through its 100% subsidiary company, Morbido Merchandise Private Limited for Imports - Marketing & Distribution Services of world class products (Chemicals) to several industries ranging from Plastics, Polymers, Construction, and Paint etc. It offers to Indian customers a broad range of products from leading producers located worldwide through Imports ,Marketing & Distribution of multinational company. To curtail the losses and due to non-viability of existing business, Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10th August, 2022 had decided to close the existing safety net manufacturing unit and move to new PE Wax Processing (Du Wax 1210) Unit at Vapi, Gujarat.
Read More
The CDG Petchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CDG Petchem Ltd is ₹19.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CDG Petchem Ltd is 0 and 206.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CDG Petchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CDG Petchem Ltd is ₹20.9 and ₹65.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CDG Petchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.59%, 3 Years at 50.76%, 1 Year at 47.47%, 6 Month at 91.05%, 3 Month at 55.88% and 1 Month at 45.46%.
