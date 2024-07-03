CDG Petchem Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
33.19
37.06
37.33
31.79
72.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.19
37.06
37.33
31.79
72.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.46
-0.49
1.43
0.88
Total Income
33.93
37.52
36.84
33.22
73.84
Total Expenditure
33.12
36.44
36.58
31.36
71.79
PBIDT
0.81
1.08
0.26
1.86
2.05
Interest
0.82
0.83
1.17
1.11
0.92
PBDT
-0.01
0.25
-0.91
0.75
1.13
Depreciation
0.13
0.23
0.32
0.2
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.09
0
0.2
0.19
Deferred Tax
0.17
-0.12
0.02
0.02
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.31
0.04
-1.26
0.33
0.7
Minority Interest After NP
0.19
-0.03
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.5
0.08
-1.26
0.33
0.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.5
0.08
-1.26
0.33
0.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.02
0.25
-4.08
1.06
2.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.44
2.91
0.69
5.85
2.8
PBDTM(%)
-0.03
0.67
-2.43
2.35
1.54
PATM(%)
-0.93
0.1
-3.37
1.03
0.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.