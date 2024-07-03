iifl-logo-icon 1
CDG Petchem Ltd Nine Monthly Results

62.84
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

33.19

37.06

37.33

31.79

72.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.19

37.06

37.33

31.79

72.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.46

-0.49

1.43

0.88

Total Income

33.93

37.52

36.84

33.22

73.84

Total Expenditure

33.12

36.44

36.58

31.36

71.79

PBIDT

0.81

1.08

0.26

1.86

2.05

Interest

0.82

0.83

1.17

1.11

0.92

PBDT

-0.01

0.25

-0.91

0.75

1.13

Depreciation

0.13

0.23

0.32

0.2

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.09

0

0.2

0.19

Deferred Tax

0.17

-0.12

0.02

0.02

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.31

0.04

-1.26

0.33

0.7

Minority Interest After NP

0.19

-0.03

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.5

0.08

-1.26

0.33

0.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.5

0.08

-1.26

0.33

0.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.02

0.25

-4.08

1.06

2.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.44

2.91

0.69

5.85

2.8

PBDTM(%)

-0.03

0.67

-2.43

2.35

1.54

PATM(%)

-0.93

0.1

-3.37

1.03

0.95

