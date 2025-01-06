Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.45
20.13
3.02
13.15
yoy growth (%)
-23.25
566.46
-77.03
1,337.14
Raw materials
-13.75
-18.36
-2.06
-12.54
As % of sales
89.03
91.22
68.37
95.35
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.54
-0.44
-0.4
As % of sales
1.74
2.68
14.68
3.06
Other costs
-1.15
-0.61
-0.71
-0.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.46
3.05
23.75
5.99
Operating profit
0.27
0.61
-0.2
-0.58
OPM
1.75
3.03
-6.81
-4.41
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.28
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.57
-0.32
-0.36
-0.2
Other income
0.22
0.19
1.03
0.92
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.22
0.17
0.04
Taxes
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.18
Tax rate
13.44
-10.95
-2.97
-417.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.41
0.2
0.16
-0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.41
0.2
0.16
-0.13
yoy growth (%)
-302.45
22.51
-219.68
-133.74
NPM
-2.66
1.01
5.5
-1.05
