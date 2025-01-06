iifl-logo-icon 1
CDG Petchem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

64.12
(-1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.45

20.13

3.02

13.15

yoy growth (%)

-23.25

566.46

-77.03

1,337.14

Raw materials

-13.75

-18.36

-2.06

-12.54

As % of sales

89.03

91.22

68.37

95.35

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.54

-0.44

-0.4

As % of sales

1.74

2.68

14.68

3.06

Other costs

-1.15

-0.61

-0.71

-0.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.46

3.05

23.75

5.99

Operating profit

0.27

0.61

-0.2

-0.58

OPM

1.75

3.03

-6.81

-4.41

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.28

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.57

-0.32

-0.36

-0.2

Other income

0.22

0.19

1.03

0.92

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.22

0.17

0.04

Taxes

-0.04

-0.02

0

-0.18

Tax rate

13.44

-10.95

-2.97

-417.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.41

0.2

0.16

-0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.41

0.2

0.16

-0.13

yoy growth (%)

-302.45

22.51

-219.68

-133.74

NPM

-2.66

1.01

5.5

-1.05

