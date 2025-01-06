iifl-logo-icon 1
CDG Petchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

64.12
(-1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR CDG Petchem Ltd

CDG Petchem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.22

0.17

0.04

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.28

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.02

0

-0.18

Working capital

-0.76

0

0.39

2.27

Other operating items

Operating

-1.45

-0.04

0.27

2.03

Capital expenditure

3.83

-0.02

-0.21

2.91

Free cash flow

2.37

-0.06

0.06

4.94

Equity raised

-0.79

-1.2

-1.53

-0.71

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.23

-0.47

-0.16

3.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.8

-1.73

-1.63

8.18

