CDG Petchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.22
0.17
0.04
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.28
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.18
Working capital
-0.76
0
0.39
2.27
Other operating items
Operating
-1.45
-0.04
0.27
2.03
Capital expenditure
3.83
-0.02
-0.21
2.91
Free cash flow
2.37
-0.06
0.06
4.94
Equity raised
-0.79
-1.2
-1.53
-0.71
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.23
-0.47
-0.16
3.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.8
-1.73
-1.63
8.18
