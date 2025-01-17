Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.91
2,555.07
Op profit growth
-76.34
-560.05
EBIT growth
-32.28
-705.52
Net profit growth
-118.67
93.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.83
1.55
-8.98
EBIT margin
4.04
2.63
-11.53
Net profit margin
-0.38
0.9
12.49
RoCE
8
23.47
RoNW
-0.85
5.41
RoA
-0.19
2.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.49
2.64
1.37
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.58
1.67
0.98
Book value per share
14.1
14.58
9.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
-46.93
12.72
16.67
P/CEPS
-14.5
20
23.23
P/B
1.63
2.3
2.33
EV/EBIDTA
13.04
8.5
-25.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-623.56
-23.54
2.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
170.63
45.66
Inventory days
32.41
7.69
Creditor days
-61.44
-23.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.01
-1.82
72.6
Net debt / equity
4.16
2.71
0
Net debt / op. profit
54.89
8.74
0.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.09
-95.66
-85.01
Employee costs
-1.75
-1.04
-8.46
Other costs
-6.32
-1.73
-15.5
