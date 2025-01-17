iifl-logo-icon 1
CDG Petchem Ltd Key Ratios

55.7
(-1.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR CDG Petchem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.91

2,555.07

Op profit growth

-76.34

-560.05

EBIT growth

-32.28

-705.52

Net profit growth

-118.67

93.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.83

1.55

-8.98

EBIT margin

4.04

2.63

-11.53

Net profit margin

-0.38

0.9

12.49

RoCE

8

23.47

RoNW

-0.85

5.41

RoA

-0.19

2.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.49

2.64

1.37

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.58

1.67

0.98

Book value per share

14.1

14.58

9.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

-46.93

12.72

16.67

P/CEPS

-14.5

20

23.23

P/B

1.63

2.3

2.33

EV/EBIDTA

13.04

8.5

-25.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-623.56

-23.54

2.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

170.63

45.66

Inventory days

32.41

7.69

Creditor days

-61.44

-23.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.01

-1.82

72.6

Net debt / equity

4.16

2.71

0

Net debt / op. profit

54.89

8.74

0.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-91.09

-95.66

-85.01

Employee costs

-1.75

-1.04

-8.46

Other costs

-6.32

-1.73

-15.5

