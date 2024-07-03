CDG Petchem Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.04
6.36
7.33
10.88
11.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.04
6.36
7.33
10.88
11.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.06
0
0.68
0
Total Income
6.05
6.42
7.33
11.56
11.73
Total Expenditure
6.11
6.53
7.22
11.44
11.39
PBIDT
-0.05
-0.11
0.11
0.12
0.33
Interest
0.2
0.22
0.5
0.27
0.28
PBDT
-0.25
-0.33
-0.39
-0.15
0.06
Depreciation
0.04
0.05
0.07
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Deferred Tax
0.06
0.03
-0.21
0.15
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.36
-0.41
-0.24
-0.34
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.18
0.17
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.36
-0.41
-0.42
-0.51
-0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.36
-0.41
-0.42
-0.51
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.16
-1.35
-0.78
-1.1
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.82
-1.72
1.5
1.1
2.81
PBDTM(%)
-4.13
-5.18
-5.32
-1.37
0.51
PATM(%)
-5.96
-6.44
-3.27
-3.12
0
