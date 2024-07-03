iifl-logo-icon 1
CDG Petchem Ltd Quarterly Results

64.12
(-1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.04

6.36

7.33

10.88

11.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.04

6.36

7.33

10.88

11.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.06

0

0.68

0

Total Income

6.05

6.42

7.33

11.56

11.73

Total Expenditure

6.11

6.53

7.22

11.44

11.39

PBIDT

-0.05

-0.11

0.11

0.12

0.33

Interest

0.2

0.22

0.5

0.27

0.28

PBDT

-0.25

-0.33

-0.39

-0.15

0.06

Depreciation

0.04

0.05

0.07

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Deferred Tax

0.06

0.03

-0.21

0.15

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.36

-0.41

-0.24

-0.34

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.18

0.17

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.36

-0.41

-0.42

-0.51

-0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.36

-0.41

-0.42

-0.51

-0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.16

-1.35

-0.78

-1.1

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.82

-1.72

1.5

1.1

2.81

PBDTM(%)

-4.13

-5.18

-5.32

-1.37

0.51

PATM(%)

-5.96

-6.44

-3.27

-3.12

0

