Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CDG Petchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) With regard to the cited subject and with regard to our office letter dated 14th November,2024 for submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, we would like to inform that there was typographical error in P & L Statement and accordingly, we herewith submit the corrected financial results and the same is being reported in XBRL filings (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) With reference to your email dated December 12, 2024, we would like to clarify the matter regarding the submission of the revised financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the typographical correction in the profit & loss statement. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

CDG Petchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

CDG Petchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Appointment of M/s. Badal Jain & Co., as Internal Auditors of the Company Appointment of M/s. A S Ramkumar & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024