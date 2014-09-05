CDR Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.28
5.28
5.28
5.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.48
-0.48
-0.48
-0.48
Net Worth
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.47
3.47
3.47
3.47
Total Liabilities
8.27
8.27
8.27
8.27
Fixed Assets
17.14
17.14
17.08
16.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.87
-8.86
-8.81
-7.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4
4
4
4
Debtor Days
36,683.41
6,631.44
Other Current Assets
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.77
Sundry Creditors
-3.4
-3.4
-3.4
-2.27
Creditor Days
31,180.9
3,763.34
Other Current Liabilities
-10.07
-10.06
-10.01
-10.33
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
8.27
8.28
8.27
8.27
