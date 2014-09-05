iifl-logo-icon 1
CDR Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

7.58
(279.00%)
Sep 5, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.28

5.28

5.28

5.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.48

-0.48

-0.48

-0.48

Net Worth

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.47

3.47

3.47

3.47

Total Liabilities

8.27

8.27

8.27

8.27

Fixed Assets

17.14

17.14

17.08

16.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.87

-8.86

-8.81

-7.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4

4

4

4

Debtor Days

36,683.41

6,631.44

Other Current Assets

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.77

Sundry Creditors

-3.4

-3.4

-3.4

-2.27

Creditor Days

31,180.9

3,763.34

Other Current Liabilities

-10.07

-10.06

-10.01

-10.33

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

8.27

8.28

8.27

8.27

