|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.03
0.22
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-81.92
12.92
Raw materials
0
-0.02
0
As % of sales
9.07
10.96
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales
103.21
37.13
40.4
Other costs
-0.08
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
224.05
51.08
56.45
Operating profit
-0.09
0
0
OPM
-236.34
0.82
3.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.09
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-56.34
-78.78
NPM
1.42
0.58
3.13
