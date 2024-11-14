iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
CEEJAY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th November, 2024 for Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
CEEJAY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13th August, 2024 for Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Appointment of Mr. Chinmay Bharatbhai Amin (DIN: 09193443) as Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) of the Company with effect from 13th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 01st August, 2024 for Appointment of Mr. Samirbhai Parikh (DIN: 10697716) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) of the Company and Resignation of Mr. Bharatkumar Amin (DIN: 00509903) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01st August, 2024. Intimation in continuation of our previous intimation/submission/disclosure dated 01.08.2024 regarding resignation of Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
CEEJAY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. ii. to consider and recommend a final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 if any for the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 27th May, 2024 for Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend and appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company. - Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.20/- (@ 12%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 27th May, 2024 for Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend and appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
CEEJAY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13th February, 2024. Submission of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. Companys Corporate Office shifted to 815-816, ICONIC SHYAMAL, Shyamal Cross Road, 132 FT. Ring Road, Ahmedabad-380015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

