Ceejay Finance Ltd Share Price

305
(0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:18:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open305
  • Day's High305
  • 52 Wk High342.2
  • Prev. Close302.45
  • Day's Low305
  • 52 Wk Low 171.05
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E14.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value213.23
  • EPS21.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)105.23
  • Div. Yield0.4
Ceejay Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

305

Prev. Close

302.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

305

Day's Low

305

52 Week's High

342.2

52 Week's Low

171.05

Book Value

213.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.23

P/E

14.35

EPS

21.07

Divi. Yield

0.4

Ceejay Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

Ceejay Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ceejay Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.02%

Non-Promoter- 40.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ceejay Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.45

3.45

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.07

59.86

53.34

48.65

Net Worth

69.52

63.31

56.79

52.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.41

-45.91

7.12

6.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Ceejay Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ceejay Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepak Patel

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kiran Patel

Non Executive Director

Shailesh Patel

Independent Director

Mrudulaben Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamlesh Upadhyaya

Independent Director

Samirbhai Parikh

Independent Director

Chinmay Amin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ceejay Finance Ltd

Summary

Ceejay Finance Ltd (Formerly known Heritage Packaging Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company in March, 1993 in Gujarat . The Company is currently managing assets (AUM) of over Rs 500 Crore and has served over 1.2 million clients nationally.The Company is registered as an Asset Finance Company - D NBFC with the Reserve bank of India. Ceejay Finance is an integrated finance company providing financial services such as diverse vehicle loans, SME Business loans, Loan against Property, Personal Loan, Micro Finance Loan and Insurance Services.Prior to this, the Company had manufacturing facilities at Rakanpur (Mehsana district), Gujarat, for the manufacture of flexible packaging materials with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. Commercial production at this unit commenced in Mar.94. Facilities at its unit include rotogravure printing, lamination and pouch making.The company came out with a public issue of 15 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 150 lac, in May 95. The issue was to part-finance its expansion and backward integration programme involving the enhancement of its installed capacity from 1200 tpa to 1800 tpa and creating facilities for the production facilities for extrusion of poly films and rotogravure cylinders.The companys principal business was changed to Hire Purchase,Leasing and Financing after the amalgamation of Ceejay Finance Ltd.The Capital Adequacy Ratio as on March 2001 was 34.40% as against the stipulated RBIs 15%.During the year 2002, the company i
Company FAQs

What is the Ceejay Finance Ltd share price today?

The Ceejay Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹305 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ceejay Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceejay Finance Ltd is ₹105.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ceejay Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ceejay Finance Ltd is 14.35 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ceejay Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceejay Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceejay Finance Ltd is ₹171.05 and ₹342.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ceejay Finance Ltd?

Ceejay Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.67%, 3 Years at 45.64%, 1 Year at 63.49%, 6 Month at 40.02%, 3 Month at 14.61% and 1 Month at 14.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ceejay Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ceejay Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.97 %

