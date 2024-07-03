SectorFinance
Open₹305
Prev. Close₹302.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹305
Day's Low₹305
52 Week's High₹342.2
52 Week's Low₹171.05
Book Value₹213.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.23
P/E14.35
EPS21.07
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.45
3.45
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.07
59.86
53.34
48.65
Net Worth
69.52
63.31
56.79
52.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.41
-45.91
7.12
6.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepak Patel
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kiran Patel
Non Executive Director
Shailesh Patel
Independent Director
Mrudulaben Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamlesh Upadhyaya
Independent Director
Samirbhai Parikh
Independent Director
Chinmay Amin
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ceejay Finance Ltd
Summary
Ceejay Finance Ltd (Formerly known Heritage Packaging Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company in March, 1993 in Gujarat . The Company is currently managing assets (AUM) of over Rs 500 Crore and has served over 1.2 million clients nationally.The Company is registered as an Asset Finance Company - D NBFC with the Reserve bank of India. Ceejay Finance is an integrated finance company providing financial services such as diverse vehicle loans, SME Business loans, Loan against Property, Personal Loan, Micro Finance Loan and Insurance Services.Prior to this, the Company had manufacturing facilities at Rakanpur (Mehsana district), Gujarat, for the manufacture of flexible packaging materials with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. Commercial production at this unit commenced in Mar.94. Facilities at its unit include rotogravure printing, lamination and pouch making.The company came out with a public issue of 15 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 150 lac, in May 95. The issue was to part-finance its expansion and backward integration programme involving the enhancement of its installed capacity from 1200 tpa to 1800 tpa and creating facilities for the production facilities for extrusion of poly films and rotogravure cylinders.The companys principal business was changed to Hire Purchase,Leasing and Financing after the amalgamation of Ceejay Finance Ltd.The Capital Adequacy Ratio as on March 2001 was 34.40% as against the stipulated RBIs 15%.During the year 2002, the company i
The Ceejay Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹305 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceejay Finance Ltd is ₹105.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ceejay Finance Ltd is 14.35 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceejay Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceejay Finance Ltd is ₹171.05 and ₹342.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ceejay Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.67%, 3 Years at 45.64%, 1 Year at 63.49%, 6 Month at 40.02%, 3 Month at 14.61% and 1 Month at 14.13%.
