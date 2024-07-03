Ceejay Finance Ltd Summary

Ceejay Finance Ltd (Formerly known Heritage Packaging Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company in March, 1993 in Gujarat . The Company is currently managing assets (AUM) of over Rs 500 Crore and has served over 1.2 million clients nationally.The Company is registered as an Asset Finance Company - D NBFC with the Reserve bank of India. Ceejay Finance is an integrated finance company providing financial services such as diverse vehicle loans, SME Business loans, Loan against Property, Personal Loan, Micro Finance Loan and Insurance Services.Prior to this, the Company had manufacturing facilities at Rakanpur (Mehsana district), Gujarat, for the manufacture of flexible packaging materials with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. Commercial production at this unit commenced in Mar.94. Facilities at its unit include rotogravure printing, lamination and pouch making.The company came out with a public issue of 15 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 150 lac, in May 95. The issue was to part-finance its expansion and backward integration programme involving the enhancement of its installed capacity from 1200 tpa to 1800 tpa and creating facilities for the production facilities for extrusion of poly films and rotogravure cylinders.The companys principal business was changed to Hire Purchase,Leasing and Financing after the amalgamation of Ceejay Finance Ltd.The Capital Adequacy Ratio as on March 2001 was 34.40% as against the stipulated RBIs 15%.During the year 2002, the company issued 30,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each through Scheme of Amalgamation to the equity share holders of erstwhile Ceejay Finance Limited against their existing equity shares of 30,00,000 of Rs. 10/- each in exchange of 1:1 shares.