To The Members Of Ceeta Industries Ltd.

Report on the Ind As Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying (Standalone) Ind AS Financial statements of Ceeta Industries Ltd. ("the company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind As Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind As financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind As financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind As financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter Auditor Response Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures The Company has material uncertain tax positions which involve significant judgment to determine the possible outcome. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands till the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we

Information other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do

not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the (Standalone) Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these (Standalone) Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the (Standalone) Ind AS Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these (standalone) Ind AS Financial Statements

based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the

Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the (Standalone) Ind AS Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. the standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid (Standalone) Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (1) The Company has pending litigations with tax authorities; and the company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer contingent liabilities and commitments disclosed in Note 29 to the standalone financial statements.

(2) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. (3) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(5) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(6) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(7) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instance mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except for : a)For Tumkur Branch the ERP Software with audit trail (edit log) feature was in operation since 17.04.2023. b)For Bangalore Branch the ERP Software with audit trail (edit log) feature was in operation since 04.04.2023.

For the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting software, we observed that the software have a feature to disable it, however we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For and on behalf of G K Tulsyan & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 323246E

G K Tulsyan

Partner

Membership number: 050511

Date: 30. 05. 2024

UDIN:24050511BKJMFJ8646

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Ceeta Industries Ltd.("the

Company") for the year ended 31st March,2024. We Further report that:-

1) (a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical Property, Plant and Equipment have been noticed. c The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The Company has inventory during the period under audit. Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies of more than 10% in the aggregate were noticed in between the maintained books relating to inventory and the stock taking results.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The company has been sanctioned working capital limit of 3 crore in the form of bank overdraft by the canara bank .The quarterly stock statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company. At the year-end the total inventory reported in the stock statement and filed with the bank/financial institution in respect of which loan was availed is 14,478.09 thousand while the same in books is 16,118.01 thousand and thus there is a difference of 1,639.92 thousand.

3) The Company has made investments in, companies, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: (a) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to other entity (not being subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures) during the year however company has existing loans outstanding as on reporting date, details are below:

Particulars Loan given during the year Balance outstanding JGI ventures India pvt.ltd NIL 3,00,00,000 Arka Eduserve pvt. ltd. NIL 50,00,000 Roop Narendra Nil 5,91,06,250 PLS Developers pvt. ltd. NIL 50,68,609

Note-above figures includes interest accrued.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation. (d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted loans in the nature of loans repayable on demand to other entity (not being subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures). However company has existing loan outstanding which is repayable on demand Details are below:

Particulars Loan given during the year Balance outstanding Forum projects pvt ltd. NIL 3,20,25,000

Note-above figures includes interest accrued.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security. 5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. 6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. 7) (a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The company has disputed the demands raised by the Sales Tax Department and the

details of the same are given below:

Year of Dispute Forum Amount (Rs.) 1988-89 Orissa Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack 20,49,049/- 1998-99 Rajasthan Tax Board, Ajmer 7,93,521/- 2016-17 Addl. Commissioner GR-2(Appeal)-1, Gorakhpur, UP 5,33,716/- 2017-18 Addl. Commissioner GR-2(Appeal)-1, Gorakhpur, UP 19,163/-

8) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) (a)The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the

41 payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution

or government or any government authority.

c The Company has taken term loan. Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. However no fresh term loan has been received by the company during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind As financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Ind As financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or Associates Company, And hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or

reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order

is not applicable.

13) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind As financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate

with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the

Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting

under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 17,033.19 thousands during the financial year covered by our audit and The Company has incurred Rs. 5,105.12 thousands cash losses during the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. 19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind As financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provisions are not applicable on the company as

per section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, so clause3 (xx) is not applicable.

For and on behalf of G K Tulsyan & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 323246E

G K Tulsyan

Partner

Membership number: 050511 Date: 30. 05. 2024 UDIN:24050511BKJMFJ8646

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of

the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ceeta Industries Ltd.("The Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind As financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind As financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind As financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For and on behalf of G K Tulsyan & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 323246E

G K Tulsyan

Partner

Membership number: 050511

Date: 30. 05. 2024

UDIN:24050511BKJMFJ8646