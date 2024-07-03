iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceeta Industries Ltd Share Price

48.52
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.95
  • Day's High49.95
  • 52 Wk High70.09
  • Prev. Close51.07
  • Day's Low48.52
  • 52 Wk Low 27.36
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E94.57
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value18.82
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)70.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ceeta Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

49.95

Prev. Close

51.07

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

49.95

Day's Low

48.52

52 Week's High

70.09

52 Week's Low

27.36

Book Value

18.82

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

70.35

P/E

94.57

EPS

0.54

Divi. Yield

0

Ceeta Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ceeta Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ceeta Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 27.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ceeta Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.45

1.45

1.45

1.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.09

24.66

25.88

24.2

Net Worth

24.54

26.11

27.33

25.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.47

3.92

2.7

15.97

yoy growth (%)

-62.56

45

-83.03

119.69

Raw materials

-0.94

-2.82

-1.58

-8.07

As % of sales

64.32

71.79

58.57

50.56

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.63

-0.74

-1.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.53

0.62

0.47

2.99

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.48

-0.36

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

-0.62

Working capital

-1.98

-0.19

2.86

-1.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.56

45

-83.03

119.69

Op profit growth

20.38

-32.67

-193.91

-537.99

EBIT growth

-14.39

30.05

-81.76

231.34

Net profit growth

-13.14

36.62

-83.43

223.82

No Record Found

Ceeta Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ceeta Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K M Poddar

Non Executive Director

Uma Poddar

Non Executive Director

Gautam Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bal Krishna Bhalotia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind Kejriwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avinash Khaitan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Smally Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ceeta Industries Ltd

Summary

Ceeta Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1984 by the Poddar Group, with the setup of a 2500 tpa High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) woven sacks in 1986 with a capital outlay of Rs.419 lacs. Subsequently, in 1991 the Group put up a project to manufacture Crimped / Air Texturised Synthetic Yarn at Udaipur (Rajasthan) with an investment of Rs. 11.4 Crores, funded by a public issue. The meteoric growth of the Ceeta Group continued when in 1994, the Company put up a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) to manufacture granite products, at Tumakuru with an investment of Rs. 18 Crores and expanded their Udaipur Plant. Due to extreme competition, the Group decided to sell their HDPE Unit as a going concern. In 1999, it closed their Synthetic Yarn Unit in Udaipur since it was no longer viable for the synthetic yarn unit.Then, the Company was referred to BIFR due to their accumulated losses. The decision of declaring the company as Sick Company was in the hands of BIFR. After the Order received from AAIFR, the Company got into a One-Time-Settlement with ICICI Bank Ltd for restructuring the loans and a Rehabilitation Scheme was submitted to BIFR by the Company.During the period 2006, the Company restructured its capital by reducing the Face Value of Equity Shares from Rs. 10 to Re. 1 and by issuing additional 72,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1 each to promoters in terms of the Rehabilitation Scheme, which became effective as on 31st March 2006. Later on, during the year 2015, the Group implemente
Company FAQs

What is the Ceeta Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ceeta Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ceeta Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceeta Industries Ltd is ₹70.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ceeta Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ceeta Industries Ltd is 94.57 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ceeta Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceeta Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceeta Industries Ltd is ₹27.36 and ₹70.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ceeta Industries Ltd?

Ceeta Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.28%, 3 Years at 34.48%, 1 Year at 67.28%, 6 Month at 58.55%, 3 Month at 27.32% and 1 Month at -0.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ceeta Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ceeta Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.92 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 27.86 %

