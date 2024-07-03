SectorFMCG
Open₹49.95
Prev. Close₹51.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹49.95
Day's Low₹48.52
52 Week's High₹70.09
52 Week's Low₹27.36
Book Value₹18.82
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)70.35
P/E94.57
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.45
1.45
1.45
1.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.09
24.66
25.88
24.2
Net Worth
24.54
26.11
27.33
25.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.47
3.92
2.7
15.97
yoy growth (%)
-62.56
45
-83.03
119.69
Raw materials
-0.94
-2.82
-1.58
-8.07
As % of sales
64.32
71.79
58.57
50.56
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.63
-0.74
-1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.53
0.62
0.47
2.99
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.48
-0.36
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
-0.62
Working capital
-1.98
-0.19
2.86
-1.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.56
45
-83.03
119.69
Op profit growth
20.38
-32.67
-193.91
-537.99
EBIT growth
-14.39
30.05
-81.76
231.34
Net profit growth
-13.14
36.62
-83.43
223.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K M Poddar
Non Executive Director
Uma Poddar
Non Executive Director
Gautam Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bal Krishna Bhalotia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind Kejriwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avinash Khaitan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Smally Agarwal
Reports by Ceeta Industries Ltd
Summary
Ceeta Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1984 by the Poddar Group, with the setup of a 2500 tpa High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) woven sacks in 1986 with a capital outlay of Rs.419 lacs. Subsequently, in 1991 the Group put up a project to manufacture Crimped / Air Texturised Synthetic Yarn at Udaipur (Rajasthan) with an investment of Rs. 11.4 Crores, funded by a public issue. The meteoric growth of the Ceeta Group continued when in 1994, the Company put up a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) to manufacture granite products, at Tumakuru with an investment of Rs. 18 Crores and expanded their Udaipur Plant. Due to extreme competition, the Group decided to sell their HDPE Unit as a going concern. In 1999, it closed their Synthetic Yarn Unit in Udaipur since it was no longer viable for the synthetic yarn unit.Then, the Company was referred to BIFR due to their accumulated losses. The decision of declaring the company as Sick Company was in the hands of BIFR. After the Order received from AAIFR, the Company got into a One-Time-Settlement with ICICI Bank Ltd for restructuring the loans and a Rehabilitation Scheme was submitted to BIFR by the Company.During the period 2006, the Company restructured its capital by reducing the Face Value of Equity Shares from Rs. 10 to Re. 1 and by issuing additional 72,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1 each to promoters in terms of the Rehabilitation Scheme, which became effective as on 31st March 2006. Later on, during the year 2015, the Group implemente
Read More
The Ceeta Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceeta Industries Ltd is ₹70.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ceeta Industries Ltd is 94.57 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceeta Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceeta Industries Ltd is ₹27.36 and ₹70.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ceeta Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.28%, 3 Years at 34.48%, 1 Year at 67.28%, 6 Month at 58.55%, 3 Month at 27.32% and 1 Month at -0.72%.
