Summary

Ceeta Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1984 by the Poddar Group, with the setup of a 2500 tpa High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) woven sacks in 1986 with a capital outlay of Rs.419 lacs. Subsequently, in 1991 the Group put up a project to manufacture Crimped / Air Texturised Synthetic Yarn at Udaipur (Rajasthan) with an investment of Rs. 11.4 Crores, funded by a public issue. The meteoric growth of the Ceeta Group continued when in 1994, the Company put up a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) to manufacture granite products, at Tumakuru with an investment of Rs. 18 Crores and expanded their Udaipur Plant. Due to extreme competition, the Group decided to sell their HDPE Unit as a going concern. In 1999, it closed their Synthetic Yarn Unit in Udaipur since it was no longer viable for the synthetic yarn unit.Then, the Company was referred to BIFR due to their accumulated losses. The decision of declaring the company as Sick Company was in the hands of BIFR. After the Order received from AAIFR, the Company got into a One-Time-Settlement with ICICI Bank Ltd for restructuring the loans and a Rehabilitation Scheme was submitted to BIFR by the Company.During the period 2006, the Company restructured its capital by reducing the Face Value of Equity Shares from Rs. 10 to Re. 1 and by issuing additional 72,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1 each to promoters in terms of the Rehabilitation Scheme, which became effective as on 31st March 2006. Later on, during the year 2015, the Group implemente

Read More