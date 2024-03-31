Dear Members,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 40th Annual Report covering the highlights of the finance, business and operations of your Company. The report also includes the Audited Financial Statements of the Company prepared in compliance with Ind AS accounting standards, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial performance of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, is summarised below:

( in Thousands)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 131428.09 54304.03 Profit before Interest & Depreciation (3758.31) (1383.68) Interest 13888.93 433.50 Depreciation 9800.18 4882.93 Profit before taxation (27447.42) (10602.11) Provision for Tax (Including Deferred tax & IT of Earlier Years) (11460.74) 2215.17 Profit after tax (15986.68) (12817.28) Other Comprehensive Income (i) Items that will reclassified to Profit and Loss (Net of Tax) 274.49 504.69 Total Comprehensive Income for the period (15712.19) (12312.59)

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS & FUTURE PROSPECT

Your directors have pleasure to inform that the during the Financial year 2023-2024, the revenue from operations stood at 1174.22 lakh as compared to 401.83 lakh of previous financial year. The Company generated 529.99 lakh from sales of Skitos snacks which is Companys own brand manufacturing as compared to 136.06 lakh of previous financial year. The job work manufacturing of snacks increased to 620.36 lakh as compared to 254.90 lakh of previous financial year. However, due to higher cost of raw materials, production and administrative expenses, the Company reported a loss of 159.87 lakh as compared to 128.17 lakh of previous financial year . For the FY 2024-2025, your directors are focused on driving the sales growth and increase in the companys market share by expanding in existing markets. The Company has undertaken / taking various steps to improve profitability by cost optimization measures in production, sales and distribution, marketing and administrative expenses. The Company is exploring different profitable activities such as short- term deployment of funds depending on available resources & opportunity for generating higher revenue. The Company expects to see better margins and profitability in the forthcoming year.

DIVIDEND & TRANSFER TO RESERVES

In view of the business requirements of the Company, the Board of Directors has not recommended dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. During the financial year, the Company did not transfer any amount to Reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is 9,00,00,000/- (Rupees Nine Crores Only) consisting of 7,50,00,000 Equity shares of 1/- each and 1,50,000 Preference Shares of 100/- each as on 31st March, 2024. The paid-up share capital of the Company stands at 1,45,02,400 comprising of 1,45,02,400 equity shares of 1/- each as on 31st March, 2024.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any sweat equity shares or bonus

shares or equity shares with differential rights.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the year under review, there was no change in the business of your Company.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Appointment/Re-appointment

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs Uma Poddar (DIN: 07140013), Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment as Director, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. She does not hold any shares of the Company in her own name.

Information regarding the directors seeking appointment/re-appointment as required by Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard-2 has been given in the notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting Mr Bal Krishna Bhalotia (DIN:00049850), Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, aged above 75yrs, was reappointed for a second term of 5 (five) years effective August 14, 2024, to August 13, 2029 (both days inclusive) by the shareholders of the company by passing way of special resolution at the 39th Annual General Meeting held on September 11, 2023.

Retirement

Mr Arabinda De (DIN: 00028093) , Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company completed his second term as an Independent Director of the Company and retired from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f the close of business hours on March 31, 2024. In the view of the Board, all the directors possess the requisite skills, expertise, integrity, competence, as well as experience considered to be vital for business growth. All the directors have submitted declarations that they are not disqualified for being appointed as directors in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) and MBP-1 Notice of interest by director in terms of Section 184(1) and Rule 9(1)] of The Companies Act, 2013.

Declaration by Independent Directors

There are three Independent Directors on the Board of the Company as on the date of this report. The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Act. The Independent Directors have also submitted a declaration confirming that they have registered their names in the databank of Independent Directors as being maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) in terms of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the required directors have qualified for the proficiency self-assessment test in terms of Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. None of the Independent Directors are aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. The Board of Directors have taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the same and in their opinion the Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in the Act and Listing Regulations and are independent of the management. The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act along with the Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel formulated by the Company as per Listing Regulations.

Meeting of the independent directors

The Independent Directors of the Company met separately on February 13, 2024 without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of management. Sri Arabinda De , Independent Director, chaired the Independent Directors meeting. Following matters were, inter alia, reviewed and discussed in the meeting: Performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole. Assessment of the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs)

There has been no change in the KMPs during the year under review.

Skills/Expertise/Competencies of the Board of Directors

We believe that it is the collective effectiveness of the Board that impacts Companys performance and therefore members of the Board should have a balance of skills, experience and diversity of perspectives appropriate to the Company. The identification of the core skills of individual Directors not only assist in ascertaining the specialization of each Director but also helps in identifying the gaps in core skill required for effective functioning of the Company.

The specific areas of focus or expertise of individual Board members have been highlighted

in the table below:

Name of Directors DIN Category Core Skills Mr Krishna Murari Poddar 00028012 Managing Director Industry Expertise, Leadership, Management & Corporate Strategy Mrs Uma Poddar 07140013 Non-Executive Director Administration & Human Resource Mr Arabinda De (Retired w.e.f the close of business hours on March 31, 2024) 00028093 Independent Non -Executive Director Industry Expertise , Legal, Compliance, Governance & Risk Management , Leadership, Management & Corporate Strategy Marketing Operations Mr Bal Krishna Bhalotia 00049850 Independent Non- Financial, Taxation & Accounting Executive Director Mr Avinash Kumar Khaitan 06936383 Independent Non- Financial & Accounting, Executive Director Administration & Human Resource Mr Arvind Kejariwal 08996095 Independent Non- Banking & Corporate Strategy Executive Director Mr Gautam Modi 06482645 Non-Executive Director Administration & Human Resource Sales & Marketing

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that : (a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III of the Act have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; (b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and

14 fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024; c the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; (e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. (f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company met eight (8) times during the year under review. The dates of the Board Meetings are 02.05.2023, 30.06.2023, 20.07.2023, 14.08.2023, 03.11.2023, 14.11.2023, 01.02.2024 and 13.02.2024.

CONSTITUTION OF VARIOUS COMMITTEES AS PER COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The company has constituted sub-committees of the board as per the provisions of

Companies Act, 2013 with proper composition of its members.

(a) The composition of the Audit Committee is as under: -

1. Mr Arabinda De - Chairman (Retired w.e.f the close of business hours on March 31, 2024.) 2. Mr Bal Krishna Bhalotia - Chairman ( Joined w.e.f April 01, 2024) 3. Mr Avinash Kumar Khaitan - Member 4. Mr Gautam Modi - Member

The terms of reference, inter alia, includes, recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the company, reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence, performance and effectiveness of audit process, examination of the financial statement and the auditors report thereon, approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties, scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments, valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary, evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems and monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters. (b)The composition of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee is as under: -

1. Mr Arabinda De - Chairman (Retired w.e.f the close of business hours on March 31, 2024.) 2. Mr Bal Krishna Bhalotia - Chairman ( Joined w.e.f April 01, 2024) 3. Mr Avinash Kumar Khaitan - Member 4. Mr Gautam Modi - Member

The terms of reference, inter alia, includes formulating criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes and independence of directors, carrying out evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board, recommending to Board policy relating to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and other employees, carrying out other function as is mandated by the Board from time to time and to perform such other functions which is necessary or appropriate for the performance of duties.

The abridged policy framed by Nomination & Remuneration Committee is as follows-

The company considers its human resources as its invaluable asset and harmonizes the aspirations of the same which are consistent with the goals of the company. The level and composition of Directors, KMP and Senior Management will be of the nature required to run the company smoothly and adequate to improve productivity and attract, retain and motivate them. The committee shall determine and recommend their appointment, term of service, qualifications and cessation as per statutory requirement and ethical standards of probity, rectitude, qualification, competence and experience of concerned person subject to Boards approval.

The relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks. The remuneration involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance to achieve the Companys target. Members will elect the Chairman of the Committee.

Non-Executive Directors may be remunerated in the form of sitting fees for attending the Board Meeting as fixed by the Board occasionally. While deciding remuneration of Managing Director and Executive Directors the committee considers pay and comprehensive factors of industry and concerned persons so as to remunerate them fairly and reasonably along with some perquisites, allowances and the likes as per the rules of the company, subject to statutory requirements.

A member is not qualified to be present when his remuneration or performance is discussed or evaluated respectively. Matters shall be decided by majority of votes of Members present and voting and such decision shall for all purposes be deemed decision of the Committee. In case of equality of votes, the Chairman of the meeting will have a casting vote.

The remuneration of the other employees is fixed occasionally as per the guiding principle outlined above and considering industry standard and cost of hiring. In addition to basic salary they are also provided other benefits as per scheme of the company and statutory requirements where applicable. The detailed policy placed on the Companys website and can be accessed through following links

https://ceeta.com/codes_policies_gallery/506374-nomination-and-remunerationpolicy.pdf ; https://ceeta.com/disclosures_under_regulation_46_gallery/353920-cil-terms-and-conditions-of-appointment-of-independent-directors.pdf; https://ceeta.com/disclosures_under_regulation_46_gallery/122528-cil-criteria-of-making-payment-to-non-executive-directors-1.pdf

(C)The composition of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee is as under:-

1. Mr Arabinda De - Chairman (Retired on March 31, 2024.) w.e.f the close of business hours 2. Mr Bal Krishna Bhalotia - Chairman ( Joined w.e.f April 01, 2024) 3. Mr Avinash Kumar Khaitan - Member 4. Mr Gautam Modi - Member

The Board has delegated the power of looking into the matters of the stakeholders/investors to Ms. Smally Agarwal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company in consultation with the Registrar to Issue & Share Transfer Agent of the Company M/s. Niche Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the provisions of Regulation 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of Regulation 46(2) and Para C, D and E of Schedule V, are not applicable to the Company, as the paid - up equity share capital of the Company is 1.45 crore and net worth is 9.67 crores as on 31st March, 2024 which is below the prescribed limit (i.e. paid up equity share capital not exceeding 10 crore and net worth

not exceeding 25 crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year).

The Company believes in and has practiced good Corporate Governance. Our corporate governance philosophy is based on the principles of equity, fairness, spirit of law, higher standards of transparency, accountability and reliability in respect of all its transactions. The Company believes that sound corporate governance is necessary to retain stakeholders trust and ensures efficient working and proper conduct of the business of the Company with integrity. The guidelines for its development is a continuous process, which often undergoes changes to suit the changing times and needs of the business, society and the nation.

Additional Disclosures as required under Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 in Boards

Report.

Remuneration to Directors

Remuneration to Directors are paid as per the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the

Company and can be accessedthrough following links

https://ceeta.com/codes_policies_gallery/506374-nomination-and-remunerationpolicy.pdf ; https://ceeta.com/disclosures_under_regulation_46_gallery/353920-cil-terms-and-conditions-of-appointment-of-independent-directors.pdf; https://ceeta.com/disclosures_under_regulation_46_gallery/122528-cil-criteria-of-making-payment-to-non-executive-directors-1.pdf

Details of remuneration paid to Directors for the Financial Year 2023-24:

I) Remuneration paid to Non-Executive Directors and Non-Executive Independent Directors:

Name Designation Sitting Fees Commission Total( ) paid/Payable Smt. Uma Poddar Non-Executive Directors 40,000 Nil 40,000 Sri Gautam Modi Non-Executive Directors 25,000 Nil 25,000 Sri Arabinda De* Non-Executive 35,000 Nil 35,000 Independent Directors Sri Avinash Kumar Non-Executive 35,000 Nil 35,000 Khaitan Independent Directors Sri B. K. Bhalotia Non-Executive 20,000 Nil 20,000 Independent Directors Sri Arvind Non-Executive 15,000 Nil 15,000 Kejariwal Independent Directors

* Sri Arabinda De completed his second term as an independent director w.e.f. the close of business hours on 31.03.2024. ii) Remuneration paid to Managing Director/Executive Director:

Name Designation Salary Perquisites Commission Total( ) Service Contract paid/Payable Sri Krishna Managing 8,40,000 1,71,457 Nil 10,11,457 Tenure of 5 Murari Poddar Director years w.e.f. September 08, 2021

a)The appointment and remuneration of Managing Director is approved by the shareholders of the Company by passing special resolution at the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 08.09.2021 for a period of five years. b)The agreement can be terminated by either side after giving a reasonable time period notice. c) No Compensation shall be payable to either of the parties on such termination. d) The Managing Director shall not be paid any sitting fees for attending the meeting of the Board of Directors or Committee.

Notes: a) In addition to above remuneration/gross sitting fees paid, the Company has deposited with the Government the applicable taxes. b) The Company has not granted any stock option to directors of the company as on March 31, 2024 . c) The Non-Executive Directors and Non-Executive Independent Directors did not have any pecuniary relationship or transactions (except receipt of sitting fees as Directors) with the Company for the year under review.

DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in premises. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The company has in place a policy, which mandates no tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace. All employees (Permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy. In addition, there were no complaints reported under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 for the FY 2023-2024.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Company has a three tier evaluation system undertaken annually on the basis of a structured questionnaire which comprises evaluation criteria taking into consideration various performance related aspects and key result areas. The Independent Directors evaluated the performance of the Managing Director including all Non-Independent Directors, the Committees and the Board as a whole and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee evaluated the performance of Independent Directors and also reviewed the evaluation made by the Independent Directors in their meeting. Subsequently, the Board reviewed performance of all the individual Directors, the Committees and the Board as a whole based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and expressed satisfaction and contentment on the performance of all the Directors, the Committees and the Board as a whole. With regard to integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the Independent Director appointed/re-appointed, the Board of Directors are of the opinion that all the Independent Directors are persons of integrity and possess relevant expertise and experience and their continued association as Directors will be of immense benefit and in the best interest of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS/KMP/EMPLOYEES

The Company considers numerous factors while recommending for increase/decrease in remuneration of the employee and management personnel such as companies policies, contribution made by the employee, financial performance of the Company, comparison with peer companies, industry benchmarking and regulatory guidelines as applicable to Managerial Personnel. Disclosure pertaining to Remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of

18 the Act read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (the Rules) is annexed and marked as Annexure A to this Report. There was no employees drawing remuneration of or in excess of the amount prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

It has been explained in the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS & OTHER DIRECTORS

The Board members are provided with necessary documents, reports, relevant statutory updates and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedure and practices. The Independent Directors and other Directors are familiarized, inter alia, with the Company, their duties, roles and responsibilities, the nature of industry, the business model of the Company. The Directors are also updated on the changes in relevant corporate and economic laws relating to their roles and responsibilities as directors to enable them to take well informed decision and discharge their duties and responsibilities in an efficient manner and to contribute significantly towards the growth of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company believes in conducting its affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior. Pursuant to the requirement of the Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has established vigil mechanism which also incorporates a whistle blower policy in terms of the SEBI Listing Regulations in order to provide a secure environment and to encourage employees to report unethical, unlawful, improper practice, acts or activities, if any. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through an email or phone or letter to the chairman of Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism policy is placed on the Companys website and can be accessed through the link https: //ceeta.com /disclosures_ under_ regulation_46_gallery/944775-cil-vigil-mechanism-policy.pdf. During the year under review no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, all the transactions entered by your Company with related parties were at arms length price and in the ordinary course of business and that the provisions of the Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not attracted. Thus, disclosure under section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form AOC-2. is not required. Further, there are no materially significant related party transactions during the year under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All transactions with related parties are given in the notes forming part of the financial statements. Omnibus approval in respect to regular related party transaction to be entered into by the company during FY 2024- 25, was granted by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors at their meetings held on 13.02.2024.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, ADVANCES & INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, disclosure on particulars relating to Loans, Advances, Guarantees and Investments are provided as part of the financial statements. The Company has been informed that the said loans are proposed to be utilised by each recipient for its general business/corporate purposes.

RISK MANAGEMENT, RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company has built a comprehensive risk management framework that seeks to identify all kinds of anticipated risks associated with the business and take remedial actions to minimize any kind of adverse impact on the Company. The Company understands that risk evaluation and risk mitigation is an ongoing process within the organization and is fully committed to identify and mitigate the risks in the business. The identification of risks is done at strategic, business and operational levels and the risk management process of the Company focuses mainly on three elements, viz. (I) Risk Assessment; (ii) Risk Management; (iii) Risk Monitoring. The Company has formulated and implemented a Risk Management policy in accordance with Listing Regulations, to identify and monitor business risk and assist in measures to control and mitigate such risks. The Audit Committee examines inherent and unforeseen risks in accordance with the policy on a periodic basis and ensures that mitigation plans are executed with precision. The Board is also briefed about the identified risks and mitigation plans are undertaken by the management at regular intervals. As on date, there are no risks which in the opinion of the Board can threaten the existence of the Company. However, some of the probable risks which might pose challenges before the Company have been set out in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report. Details of various foreign exchange risks and commodity risks faced by the Company during the year have been separately disclosed in the in the notes forming part of the financial statements.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for governance of orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements are commensurate with the size and nature of business of your Company. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and relevant Statutes. The Internal Auditor and the Audit Committee reviews the Internal Financial Control system periodically. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, your Company has duly complied with the Secretarial

Standards 1 and 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the company did not accept any deposits from the public

under Companies Act, 2013 read with rules.

STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s G.K. Tulsyan and Company (Firm Registration No 323246E,) was appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years commencing from the conclusion of 39th AGM of the Company till the conclusion of 44th AGM. The notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

INTERNAL AUDITOR & INTERNAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors

has reappointed M/S. DKSK & Associates, Practicing Chartered Accountant firm ( Firm

20

Registration No014950S) as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025, on the recommendation of Audit Committee. The Internal Audit Report submitted by Internal Auditors during the Financial Year 2023-24 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board, at their respective meetings and the suggestions therein implemented to the extent possible.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has re-appointed M/s. Drolia & Co, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No-2366, Certificate of Practicing No-1362, Peer Review No 1928/2022) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024 2025. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 is annexed to this report. Report of the Secretarial Auditor including reference made therein is self-explanatory and does not require to be elucidated further.In compliance with the provisions of section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Secretarial Auditor in their report for the financial year ended on the 31st March, 2024, made the following observations and management explanations to the observations is mentioned below: Secretarial Auditor Observation: 1 During the reporting period. i.e. FY 2023-24, BSE levied a fine 1,82,900/- (inclusive of GST) under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 for delay in filling of Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31 March, 2023 within the time limit i.e. on or before May 30, 2023 and freezed the promoter demat account as per SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020. The Company filled the same on June 30, 2023 after delay of 31days and subsequently paid the fine and promoter account was unfreeze by the Exchange.

Managements Explanations:

We regret for the delay in filing our audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 as major fire incident took place on May 10, 2023 at the head office of the company located at Kolkata and access to the office was restricted by the Police Department, Kolkata. The financial results are prepared after combining the financial data of all three offices therefore it was not possible to finalize the balance sheet for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 within the stipulated time. We promptly notified the exchanges on May 11, 2023, and applied for an extension for filing of results with supporting documents and as per SEBI Circular the disclosure for reasons of anticipated delay in filing of financial results was given, but unfortunately extension was not received. We filed the audited financial results on June 30, 2023, and have paid the imposed fine by BSE

Secretarial Auditor Observation: 2

During the reporting period. i.e. FY 2023-24, BSE has levied a fine 1,67,560/- (inclusive of GST) under Regulation 24A of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 for non-filling of Secretarial compliance report for the year ended 31 March, 2023 within the time limit i.e. on or before May 30, 2023 as per SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020. The fine was withdrawn by the exchange as per their mail dated Sept 7, 2023 after submission of explanation by the Company that compliance of the said regulation is not applicable on the company for the year ended 31 March, 2023.

Managements Explanations:

We would like to clarify that our company is exempt from complying with Regulation 24A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for filing the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended March 31, 2023. Our audited financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2023, indicates the paid-up equity share capital of 1.45 crores and a net worth of

12.47 crores, both below the prescribed thresholds as per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Following our submission of this clarification to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the imposed fine was waived off.

Secretarial Auditor Observation : 3

During the reporting period. i.e. FY 2023-24, Regional Director , Ministry Of Corporate Affairs, South East Region, Hyderabad imposed penalty amount of 25,000/- each on Company , Managing Director , CFO and Former CS for non-compliance u/s 73 of Companies Act, 2013 for financial year 2018-19, 50,000/- for each year on Company , Managing Director and CFO for non-compliance u/s 129 of Companies Act, 2013 for default in financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19 , 60,000/- for each year on Company and 10,000/- for each year on Managing Director , CFO and Former CS for non-compliance u/s 134 of Companies Act, 2013 for default in financial year 2018-19 and 2019-20 and 75,000/- for default u/s 203 of Companies Act, 2013 each on Company and Managing Director . The penalty amount levied on the Company and KMP were duly paid after personal hearing.

Managements Explanations:

The non-compliances for above mentioned sections of the Companies Act, 2013 were noted by the management and the penalties imposed on the Company and KMPs were duly paid by themselves. Our management team has strengthened internal controls to prevent recurrence of such non-compliances in the future.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 is placed on the Companys website and can be accessed through the link: https://ceeta.com/disclosures_under_regulation_46_gallery/641035-annual-return-2023-2024.pdf

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A statement pursuant to Section 134(3)(m)of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo is annexed to and marked as Annexure B to this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALSIS REPORT

In accordance with Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a

statement on management discussion and analysis is forming part of this annual report.

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENTS

The Company continued appointment of M/s. Niche Technologies Pvt. Ltd. of 3A Auckland Place, 7th Floor, Room No. 7A & 7B, Kolkata 700 017, Ph No 033 2280 6616, e-mail- nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com, as the Registrar and Share Transfer Agents of the Company

LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGES & STOCK CODE

The Companys Shares are traded at BSE Ltd. Scrip Code 514171. The annual listing fee has

been paid to the Stock Exchange.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

The Equity Shares of the Company are registered with National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) for having the facility of Dematerialization of shares and its ISIN NO. is INE760J01012.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There are no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts/ Tribunals that could impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. However, Members attention is drawn to the statement on contingent liabilities, commitments in the notes forming part of the Financial Statements.

REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY

AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the year under review there was no application made or pending proceeding under

the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF ANY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION DONE ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONSTION (EFI) The Company serviced all the debts & financial commitments as and when they became due and no settlements were entered into with the bankers.

GENERAL

The other disclosures, not commented upon in this report pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules or any other law for the time being in force, are not applicable to the Company for the financial year under review.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors have pleasure in recording their appreciation for all the guidance and cooperation received from all its customers, Members, investors, vendors, partners, bankers, government authorities and other stakeholders for their consistent support to your Company in its operations. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation to all of the Companys employees and workers at all levels for their enormous efforts as well as their collective contribution to the Companys performance.