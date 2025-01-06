Ceeta Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.53
0.62
0.47
2.99
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.48
-0.36
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
-0.62
Working capital
-1.98
-0.19
2.86
-1.36
Other operating items
Operating
-1.61
-0.13
2.89
0.65
Capital expenditure
-0.84
-0.65
-2.22
-0.09
Free cash flow
-2.45
-0.78
0.67
0.55
Equity raised
47.46
44.23
41.28
36.52
Investing
5.15
0.8
-2.9
4.96
Financing
1.57
1.59
1.33
0.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
51.72
45.83
40.38
42.6
