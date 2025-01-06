iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceeta Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.52
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ceeta Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.53

0.62

0.47

2.99

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.48

-0.36

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

-0.62

Working capital

-1.98

-0.19

2.86

-1.36

Other operating items

Operating

-1.61

-0.13

2.89

0.65

Capital expenditure

-0.84

-0.65

-2.22

-0.09

Free cash flow

-2.45

-0.78

0.67

0.55

Equity raised

47.46

44.23

41.28

36.52

Investing

5.15

0.8

-2.9

4.96

Financing

1.57

1.59

1.33

0.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

51.72

45.83

40.38

42.6

