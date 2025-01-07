iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceeta Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.89
(4.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.47

3.92

2.7

15.97

yoy growth (%)

-62.56

45

-83.03

119.69

Raw materials

-0.94

-2.82

-1.58

-8.07

As % of sales

64.32

71.79

58.57

50.56

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.63

-0.74

-1.1

As % of sales

43.36

16.09

27.56

6.9

Other costs

-1.31

-1.66

-2.13

-4.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.3

42.26

78.81

30.79

Operating profit

-1.42

-1.18

-1.76

1.87

OPM

-97

-30.16

-64.95

11.73

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.48

-0.36

-0.35

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.09

-0.07

-0.03

Other income

2.14

2.38

2.67

1.51

Profit before tax

0.53

0.62

0.47

2.99

Taxes

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

-0.62

Tax rate

-12.61

-14.28

-17.94

-20.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.46

0.53

0.39

2.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.46

0.53

0.39

2.37

yoy growth (%)

-13.14

36.62

-83.43

223.82

NPM

31.77

13.69

14.53

14.88

