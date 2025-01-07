Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.47
3.92
2.7
15.97
yoy growth (%)
-62.56
45
-83.03
119.69
Raw materials
-0.94
-2.82
-1.58
-8.07
As % of sales
64.32
71.79
58.57
50.56
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.63
-0.74
-1.1
As % of sales
43.36
16.09
27.56
6.9
Other costs
-1.31
-1.66
-2.13
-4.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.3
42.26
78.81
30.79
Operating profit
-1.42
-1.18
-1.76
1.87
OPM
-97
-30.16
-64.95
11.73
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.48
-0.36
-0.35
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.09
-0.07
-0.03
Other income
2.14
2.38
2.67
1.51
Profit before tax
0.53
0.62
0.47
2.99
Taxes
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
-0.62
Tax rate
-12.61
-14.28
-17.94
-20.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.46
0.53
0.39
2.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.46
0.53
0.39
2.37
yoy growth (%)
-13.14
36.62
-83.43
223.82
NPM
31.77
13.69
14.53
14.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.