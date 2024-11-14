iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
CEETA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September, 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s G.K. Tulsyan & Co, Statutory Auditors of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
CEETA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 and other general matters. The Board of Directors of Ceeta Industries Limited at their meeting held on August 14, 2024 has considered , approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30 , 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
CEETA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other general matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May , 2024. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. Appointment of Secretarial & Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
CEETA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and other general matters . Ceeta Industries Limited is hereby informing BSE about approval of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Ceeta Industries Limited is hereby informing Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Ceeta Industries Limited is hereby informing BSE about appointment of Mr Shridhan Poddar (DIN 07132968) as an Additional Executive Director .

