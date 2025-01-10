To the Members of

CENLUB INDUSTRIES LIMITED

I. Reporton the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

a) We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statementsof Cenlub Industries Limited (“the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a surmmary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Financial Statements").

b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act")in the mannerso required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind 45") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date,

Basis for opinion

We conducted our auditin accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143010) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Codeof Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriateto provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

a) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Qur opinion on the financial statements does not coverthe other infonmation and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

b) In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated, If, based on the work we have performed, we condude that there is.a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

a) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether dueto fraud or error.

b) In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concem,. disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either indents to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

c} The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors responsibilities for the auditof the financial statements

a) Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

b) An audit also indudes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

c) We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements, d) As part of an audit in accordance with S4s, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Qur conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern,

Vv) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

e) Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (i) to evaluate the effectof any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements. f) We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safequards. h) From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or requiation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefitsof such communication.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Asrequired by section 143 (3)of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

in our opinion proper books of accountas required by law have been kept by the Companyso far as it appears from our examination of those books;

the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Staternent dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account:

in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind-AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on May 30, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, referto our separate Report in “Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion onthe adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion andto the bestof our information and accordingte the explanations given to us:

The Company has disclosed the impactof pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position;

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either fram borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded im writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalfof the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons) or entity{ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalfof the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The company has. not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. (vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same has not been operated! throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

(a) 4s confirmed by the Company, they are in the implementation of mew accounting software, which would have feature of audit trail embedded in the software.

2. Asrequired by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order") issued by the CentralGovernment in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A”a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order,

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report

Reportas required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the CompaniesAct, 2013. Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statementsof the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the booksof account and other records examined by us iin the normal course of audit, we report that:

1, In respect of the fixed assets of the Company:

(a) The Company has maintained praper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(qd) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year,

(8) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1986 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

4s explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification,

The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The Statements submitted to Bank are in reconciliation with Books of Acoounts.

The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respectof loans, investments, quarantees, and security.

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable,

As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, GST, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respectof the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 fora period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable,

(b) According to the information and explanation given to Ws, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duby of customs,

duty of excise and Value Added Tax.

According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

10. (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

(b) Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(@) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long tenm PURPOSES;

(@) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on accountof or ta meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(Ff) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

11. Based upon the audit procedures perfonmed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

12. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Auditand Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, recelved during the year by the company;

13. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (sii) of the Order are not applicable to the Comparry.

14, In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Ind-AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

15. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

Iv. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 14 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

18. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year;

19, There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of cause 3(xviil) of the Order is not applicable;

20. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is

not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the

audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

41. The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are applicable on the company. The company has identified the projects falling under CSR and spent the required amount till 31st March 2024, Refer notes to accounts for the amount required to be spent and the amount spent.

22. The campany has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company

PLACE : Faridabad BATE: 30-05-2024 UDIN: 24503049BKAALH2323

“Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Re

Reporton the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 (“the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Cenlub Industries Limited (the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control aver financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal contral stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Intemal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).] These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reparting based on our audit, We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Auditof Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Intemal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the auditto obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls aver financial reporting was established and maintained and if such contrals operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial contrals system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Intemal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal contral based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the

assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind-AS financial statements, whether due to fraudor error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting A companys intemal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind-AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, A companys internal financial contralover financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain te the maintenance af records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation Financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company: and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or dispasition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind-AS financial statements. Limitationsof Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial contral over financial reporting may become inadequate becauseof changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given ta us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls aver financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal contral stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountantsof India. There is always scope for further improvement,