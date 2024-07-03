Summary

Cenlub Industries Limited was incorporated in 1992. Cenlub is basically an engineering company primarily in the field of design, manufacture and supply of Centralised Lubrication System for various Machine Tools, Press Tools, Die Casting, Pharmaceutical machines. It has been promoted mainly by Mr. V.K. Mittal.The company is having 3 manufacturing units as under, which are totally independent . It has own proprietary items of Lubrication Pump and Accessories and most of them are existing for last 27 years. It has capability to take turnkey project from concept to commissioning. These projects are related to Plant Lubrication like Steel, Sponge Iron, Sugar etc. which are normally approved on blue print stage before taking up for manufacturing.The Company manufactures lubrication system which caters not just to one sector and is able to supply its products across industrial sectors ranging from Machines, Power, Steel, Paper to Railways. It is keen to get business from Railway Sector. The Company is pitching to cater to Power Sector, which may soon be the major sector, where their products may be supplied. However, in Machine Tool Sector, the Company has significant market share. At present more than 1 Million systems are working in Machine Tool alone. Most of the machine tool builders, particularly CNC, adopted product as OE and we are getting repeated orders from them. Their manufacturing unit at Faridabad is covering North, East and West India while Bangalore Plant is covering

