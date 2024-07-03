Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹490
Prev. Close₹492.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.99
Day's High₹503.15
Day's Low₹452.3
52 Week's High₹652
52 Week's Low₹280.1
Book Value₹129.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.9
P/E25.75
EPS19.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.66
4.66
4.66
4.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.25
42.57
35.88
28.89
Net Worth
55.91
47.23
40.54
33.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.96
39.03
37.1
35.66
yoy growth (%)
4.93
5.2
4.05
13.78
Raw materials
-22.21
-20.32
-20.1
-19.39
As % of sales
54.23
52.07
54.16
54.39
Employee costs
-7.33
-9.04
-6.99
-6.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.76
4.06
4.75
3.37
Depreciation
-0.95
-0.96
-0.77
-0.74
Tax paid
-1.75
-1.3
-1.27
-1.18
Working capital
-1.61
3.73
-1.35
0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.93
5.2
4.05
13.78
Op profit growth
63.29
-31.35
14.55
54.09
EBIT growth
32.18
-13.27
14.92
51.26
Net profit growth
45.2
-20.64
59.06
118.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
35.3
31.02
29.41
25.2
33.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.3
31.02
29.41
25.2
33.04
Other Operating Income
0.24
0.32
0.41
0.28
0.2
Other Income
0.55
0.41
0.52
0.57
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Aman Mittal
Chairman & Managing Director
Madhu Mittal
Independent Director
Dinesh Kaushal
Executive Director
Ansh Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankur Goyal
Independent Director
Tarun Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Kamlesh Kumar Johari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cenlub Industries Ltd
Summary
Cenlub Industries Limited was incorporated in 1992. Cenlub is basically an engineering company primarily in the field of design, manufacture and supply of Centralised Lubrication System for various Machine Tools, Press Tools, Die Casting, Pharmaceutical machines. It has been promoted mainly by Mr. V.K. Mittal.The company is having 3 manufacturing units as under, which are totally independent . It has own proprietary items of Lubrication Pump and Accessories and most of them are existing for last 27 years. It has capability to take turnkey project from concept to commissioning. These projects are related to Plant Lubrication like Steel, Sponge Iron, Sugar etc. which are normally approved on blue print stage before taking up for manufacturing.The Company manufactures lubrication system which caters not just to one sector and is able to supply its products across industrial sectors ranging from Machines, Power, Steel, Paper to Railways. It is keen to get business from Railway Sector. The Company is pitching to cater to Power Sector, which may soon be the major sector, where their products may be supplied. However, in Machine Tool Sector, the Company has significant market share. At present more than 1 Million systems are working in Machine Tool alone. Most of the machine tool builders, particularly CNC, adopted product as OE and we are getting repeated orders from them. Their manufacturing unit at Faridabad is covering North, East and West India while Bangalore Plant is covering
Read More
The Cenlub Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹469.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cenlub Industries Ltd is ₹218.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cenlub Industries Ltd is 25.75 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cenlub Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cenlub Industries Ltd is ₹280.1 and ₹652 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cenlub Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.36%, 3 Years at 57.88%, 1 Year at 23.10%, 6 Month at 27.83%, 3 Month at -2.51% and 1 Month at -6.33%.
