iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cenlub Industries Ltd Share Price

469.45
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open490
  • Day's High503.15
  • 52 Wk High652
  • Prev. Close492.15
  • Day's Low452.3
  • 52 Wk Low 280.1
  • Turnover (lac)34.99
  • P/E25.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value129.28
  • EPS19.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cenlub Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

490

Prev. Close

492.15

Turnover(Lac.)

34.99

Day's High

503.15

Day's Low

452.3

52 Week's High

652

52 Week's Low

280.1

Book Value

129.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

218.9

P/E

25.75

EPS

19.11

Divi. Yield

0

Cenlub Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Cenlub Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cenlub Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.26%

Non-Promoter- 48.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cenlub Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.66

4.66

4.66

4.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.25

42.57

35.88

28.89

Net Worth

55.91

47.23

40.54

33.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.96

39.03

37.1

35.66

yoy growth (%)

4.93

5.2

4.05

13.78

Raw materials

-22.21

-20.32

-20.1

-19.39

As % of sales

54.23

52.07

54.16

54.39

Employee costs

-7.33

-9.04

-6.99

-6.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.76

4.06

4.75

3.37

Depreciation

-0.95

-0.96

-0.77

-0.74

Tax paid

-1.75

-1.3

-1.27

-1.18

Working capital

-1.61

3.73

-1.35

0.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.93

5.2

4.05

13.78

Op profit growth

63.29

-31.35

14.55

54.09

EBIT growth

32.18

-13.27

14.92

51.26

Net profit growth

45.2

-20.64

59.06

118.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

35.3

31.02

29.41

25.2

33.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.3

31.02

29.41

25.2

33.04

Other Operating Income

0.24

0.32

0.41

0.28

0.2

Other Income

0.55

0.41

0.52

0.57

0.43

View Annually Results

Cenlub Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cenlub Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Aman Mittal

Chairman & Managing Director

Madhu Mittal

Independent Director

Dinesh Kaushal

Executive Director

Ansh Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankur Goyal

Independent Director

Tarun Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Kamlesh Kumar Johari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cenlub Industries Ltd

Summary

Cenlub Industries Limited was incorporated in 1992. Cenlub is basically an engineering company primarily in the field of design, manufacture and supply of Centralised Lubrication System for various Machine Tools, Press Tools, Die Casting, Pharmaceutical machines. It has been promoted mainly by Mr. V.K. Mittal.The company is having 3 manufacturing units as under, which are totally independent . It has own proprietary items of Lubrication Pump and Accessories and most of them are existing for last 27 years. It has capability to take turnkey project from concept to commissioning. These projects are related to Plant Lubrication like Steel, Sponge Iron, Sugar etc. which are normally approved on blue print stage before taking up for manufacturing.The Company manufactures lubrication system which caters not just to one sector and is able to supply its products across industrial sectors ranging from Machines, Power, Steel, Paper to Railways. It is keen to get business from Railway Sector. The Company is pitching to cater to Power Sector, which may soon be the major sector, where their products may be supplied. However, in Machine Tool Sector, the Company has significant market share. At present more than 1 Million systems are working in Machine Tool alone. Most of the machine tool builders, particularly CNC, adopted product as OE and we are getting repeated orders from them. Their manufacturing unit at Faridabad is covering North, East and West India while Bangalore Plant is covering
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cenlub Industries Ltd share price today?

The Cenlub Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹469.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cenlub Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cenlub Industries Ltd is ₹218.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cenlub Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cenlub Industries Ltd is 25.75 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cenlub Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cenlub Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cenlub Industries Ltd is ₹280.1 and ₹652 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cenlub Industries Ltd?

Cenlub Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.36%, 3 Years at 57.88%, 1 Year at 23.10%, 6 Month at 27.83%, 3 Month at -2.51% and 1 Month at -6.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cenlub Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cenlub Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cenlub Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.