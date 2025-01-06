Cenlub Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.76
4.06
4.75
3.37
Depreciation
-0.95
-0.96
-0.77
-0.74
Tax paid
-1.75
-1.3
-1.27
-1.18
Working capital
-1.61
3.73
-1.35
0.77
Other operating items
Operating
1.44
5.52
1.35
2.22
Capital expenditure
0.35
3.03
-1.14
11.7
Free cash flow
1.8
8.55
0.21
13.92
Equity raised
49.64
40.65
30.32
25.5
Investing
0.04
-0.04
-0.01
-1.53
Financing
-2.43
2.64
-5.39
5.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
49.06
51.81
25.14
43.63
