Cenlub Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

469.45
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Cenlub Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.76

4.06

4.75

3.37

Depreciation

-0.95

-0.96

-0.77

-0.74

Tax paid

-1.75

-1.3

-1.27

-1.18

Working capital

-1.61

3.73

-1.35

0.77

Other operating items

Operating

1.44

5.52

1.35

2.22

Capital expenditure

0.35

3.03

-1.14

11.7

Free cash flow

1.8

8.55

0.21

13.92

Equity raised

49.64

40.65

30.32

25.5

Investing

0.04

-0.04

-0.01

-1.53

Financing

-2.43

2.64

-5.39

5.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

49.06

51.81

25.14

43.63

