|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.96
39.03
37.1
35.66
yoy growth (%)
4.93
5.2
4.05
13.78
Raw materials
-22.21
-20.32
-20.1
-19.39
As % of sales
54.23
52.07
54.16
54.39
Employee costs
-7.33
-9.04
-6.99
-6.08
As % of sales
17.91
23.16
18.85
17.05
Other costs
-4.98
-5.73
-4.28
-5.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.17
14.68
11.53
14.51
Operating profit
6.42
3.93
5.73
5
OPM
15.68
10.07
15.44
14.03
Depreciation
-0.95
-0.96
-0.77
-0.74
Interest expense
-1.06
-1.1
-1.2
-1.81
Other income
1.36
2.2
1
0.92
Profit before tax
5.76
4.06
4.75
3.37
Taxes
-1.75
-1.3
-1.27
-1.18
Tax rate
-30.38
-32.07
-26.75
-35.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.01
2.76
3.48
2.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.01
2.76
3.48
2.18
yoy growth (%)
45.2
-20.64
59.06
118.98
NPM
9.79
7.07
9.38
6.13
