Cenlub Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

455
(-2.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cenlub Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.96

39.03

37.1

35.66

yoy growth (%)

4.93

5.2

4.05

13.78

Raw materials

-22.21

-20.32

-20.1

-19.39

As % of sales

54.23

52.07

54.16

54.39

Employee costs

-7.33

-9.04

-6.99

-6.08

As % of sales

17.91

23.16

18.85

17.05

Other costs

-4.98

-5.73

-4.28

-5.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.17

14.68

11.53

14.51

Operating profit

6.42

3.93

5.73

5

OPM

15.68

10.07

15.44

14.03

Depreciation

-0.95

-0.96

-0.77

-0.74

Interest expense

-1.06

-1.1

-1.2

-1.81

Other income

1.36

2.2

1

0.92

Profit before tax

5.76

4.06

4.75

3.37

Taxes

-1.75

-1.3

-1.27

-1.18

Tax rate

-30.38

-32.07

-26.75

-35.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.01

2.76

3.48

2.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.01

2.76

3.48

2.18

yoy growth (%)

45.2

-20.64

59.06

118.98

NPM

9.79

7.07

9.38

6.13

