Cenlub Industries Ltd Board Meeting

511.75
(-0.48%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:19:00 AM

Cenlub Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results CENLUB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
CENLUB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Reg we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 4.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the company at Plot No.233 & 234 Sector-58 Ballabgarh Faridabad Haryana -121004 inter alia to transact the following businesses; 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Q1) along with the Limited review Report made by the Auditors of the Company; 2. To consider and Approve the draft Directors Report along with its annexures and Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To Appoint Mrs. Apoorva Singh Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for E-Voting at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 4. Fixing date of Annual General Meeting and book closure for the Financial Year 2023-24 and to consider and approve the draft Notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024
Board Meeting28 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
CENLUB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29 (1) (a) and other applicable provisions if any of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened to be held on Friday 28th June 2024 at the Registered Office of the company at Plot No.233 & 234 Sector-58 Ballabgarh Faridabad Haryana -121004 at 4.00 p.m. for Re-Appointment of Managing Director & appointment of Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the company and any other business with the permission of Chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
CENLUB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results recommend Dividend if any. The Board of Directors of the company has not recommended any Dividend for the year (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
CENLUB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday February 10 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th February, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following 1. The un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31st 2023 and took on records Limited Review Report thereon as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulation. (Copy enclosed) The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04: 20 P.M We request you to take the same on record. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,2023 , COPY OF LIMITERD REVIEW (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Cenlub Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cenlub Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

