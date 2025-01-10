To the Members of Centrum Capital Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Centrum Capital Limited (the ‘Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material and other accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter(s) How our audit addressed the key audit matter(s) 1. Carrying value of investments in subsidiaries (Refer Note 8 to the standalone financial statements) The Company has equity investments in subsidiaries amounting to H 90,869.50 lakhs as at 31st March, 2024 (the ‘Investments) which are carried at cost as per Ind AS 27, Separate Financial Statements. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: We considered the valuation of such investments to be significant to the audit, because of the materiality of the investments to the standalone financial statements of the Company. - Understood the design and implementation of relevant internal controls with respect to Investments including its impairment assessment; The management assesses at least annually the existence of impairment indicators of each investments. The recoverable amounts of the Investments is determined based on the managements estimates of future cash flows and their judgment with respect to the subsidiaries and associate performance. - Performed necessary audit procedures to test the operating effectiveness of the relevant internal controls with respect to valuation of Investments during the year ended and as of 31st March, 2024; - We compared the carrying values of the investment in subsidiaries and associate for which audited financial statements were available with their respective net asset values and earnings for the period; Accordingly, the impairment of investments was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. - We obtained managements evaluation of impairment analysis and evaluated the forecast of future cash flows used by the management in the model to compute the recoverable value/ value in use; - We have evaluated valuation reports issued by an independent valuers for valuation of investments in subsidiary companies and associate. We have verified the valuation reports particularly with reference to underlying assumptions in discussion with external valuers; and - We have also verified the independence and competence of the valuers and scope of the assignments. We assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. 2. Valuation of Market Linked Debentures (Refer Note 18 to the standalone financial statements) The Company has significant amount of outstanding Market Linked Debentures (MLDs) as on 31st March, 2024 aggregating H 30,569.55 lakhs. Also, the Company has engaged external experts for valuation of MLDs. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: We have identified the valuation of and the accounting treatment for MLDs as a key audit matter because the accounting and valuation of MLDs involves a significant degree of managements judgment and external experts opinion. - Inspected Board minutes and other appropriate documentation of authorization to assess whether the transactions were appropriately authorized; - Understood the design and implementation of relevant internal controls with respect to MLDs; - Performed necessary audit procedures to test the operating effectiveness of the relevant internal controls with respect to MLDs during the year ended and as of 31st March, 2024; - Verified the terms and condition of the MLDs with the MLDs deed, prospectuses and other supporting documents; - Verified the calculations carried out to separate the derivative component from MLDs; - We examined the valuation report from external experts engaged by the Company to identify the value of derivative element which was assessed by us particularly with reference to underlying assumptions in discussion with external experts; and - We have also verified the independence and competence of the valuers and scope of the assignments.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management / Trustees and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of Trust of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. For the Trust included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditor, such other auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit carried by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Our responsibilities in this regard are further described in paragraph (a) of the section titled ‘Other Matter in this audit report;

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements/ information of trust included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements/financial information reflect total assets of H 2,404.94 lakhs as at 31st March, 2024 and the total revenue of H 27.75 lakhs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements/information of this trust have been audited by the their auditor whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of trust, is based solely on the report of such trusts auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any directors with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – (Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements);

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. – (Refer Note 5 to the standalone financial statements);

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) The management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, during the year, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (the ‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, during the year, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (the ‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (the ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under paragraph (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement:

(v) The Company neither declared nor paid dividend during the year. Accordingly, the Company is not required to comply with Section 123 of the Act; and

(vi) In our opinion and based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Further, as proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable from 1st April, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

SHARP & TANNAN Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 109982W by the hand of Edwin Paul Augustine Partner Membership No. 043385 UDIN: 24043385BKDZVJ7703 Mumbai, May 17, 2024

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment;

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancieswerenoticedonsuchphysicalverification.

(c) The title deed of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. (Other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of lessee.)

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Company did not have inventories either at the beginning or at the end of the year. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, during the year, in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets - (fixed deposits). The quarterly returns / statements are not required to be filed by the Company with such banks and/or financial institutions.

(iii) The Company has made investments in companies, limited liability partnerships and granted unsecured loanstootherparties,duringtheyear,inrespectofwhich:

(a) During the year, the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to the following entities:

Sr. No. Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans 1 Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries 24,160.00 Nil 2,06,147.00 Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil Nil Nil 2 Balance outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 50,325.38 Nil 7,778.52 Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil Nil Nil

(b) The investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided by the Company during the year are, prima facia, not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts during the year are regular as per stipulation;

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days;

(e) There were no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended. Further, there were no instances of fresh loans being granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties; and

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable; and

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

(c) The Company has, prima facie, utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained;

(d) We report that no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used for long-term purposes by the Company;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate as defined under the Act. The Company does not have a joint venture; and

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate as defined under the Act. The Company does not have a joint venture.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) We have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company or reported during the year nor have we been informed of such case by management;

(b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year; and

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) The Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transaction with the related parties and the relevant details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business; and

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) The Company, during the year, has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act is not applicable. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not conducted Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; and

(d) The Group to which the Company belongs has no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. However, the Company has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to H 5,982.69 lakhs.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting on the Paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We, further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Special account in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(6) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

SHARP & TANNAN Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 109982W by the hand of Edwin Paul Augustine Partner Membership No. 043385 UDIN: 24043385BKDZVJ7703 Mumbai, May 17, 2024

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Centrum Capital Limited (the ‘Company), as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, (the ‘Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.