Centrum Capital Ltd Share Price

31.78
(-4.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.99
  • Day's High34.47
  • 52 Wk High46.5
  • Prev. Close33.35
  • Day's Low31.43
  • 52 Wk Low 25.45
  • Turnover (lac)206.88
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,322.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Centrum Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

33.99

Prev. Close

33.35

Turnover(Lac.)

206.88

Day's High

34.47

Day's Low

31.43

52 Week's High

46.5

52 Week's Low

25.45

Book Value

8.71

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,322.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Centrum Capital Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Centrum Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Centrum Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 57.80%

Custodian: 3.41%

Share Price

Centrum Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.6

41.6

41.6

41.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

351.86

399.5

463.86

494.33

Net Worth

393.46

441.1

505.46

535.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-169.1

-85.37

-146.49

-12.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,163.77

1,301.59

679.94

500.22

469.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,163.77

1,301.59

679.94

500.22

469.83

Other Operating Income

43.04

8.47

14.6

0

0

Other Income

34.11

55.44

19.79

12.93

78.63

View Annually Results

Centrum Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Centrum Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Chandir Gidwani

Non Executive Director

Mahakhurshid Byramjee..

Non Executive Director

Rishad Byramjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manmohan Shetty

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subhash Gundappa Kutte

Non Executive Director

Ramachandra Kamath Kasargod

Executive Chairman

Jaspal Singh Bindra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anjali Seth

Non-Executive Non-Independent Member

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava

Independent Director

R A Sankaranarayanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Balakrishna Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Centrum Capital Ltd

Summary

Centrum Capital Limited (CCL), incorporated in 1997 is a Public Company engaged in Investment Banking and a SEBI RegisteredCategory-I Merchant Banker. The flagship company of the Centrum Group, has established fee based businesses in Investment Banking, Institutional Equities and Wealth Management and emerging Lending businesses in the SME, Affordable Housing & Micro Finance segments. It has also recently entered Insurance Broking and Asset Management. The Company offers a complete gamut of financial services in the areas of equity capital markets, private equity, corporate finance, project finance, stressed asset resolution. The Company is also engaged in trading of bonds. During the financial year ended 30 June 2014, Centrum Capital made an additional investment of Rs. 3,000.15 Lakhs in CentrumDirect Limited and Rs. 3,192.00 Lakhs in Centrum Wealth Management Limited (both being wholly owned subsidiary) by subscribing 8,85,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each and 19,950,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, respectively. During the year, the company has divested its investments of Rs. 4 Lakhs in Accounts Receivables Management Services (India) Limited at book value.During the year under review, Centrum Capital closed its US operations as part of cost control measures.Centrum Capital, as a Category I Merchant Banker, has done a total deal size of Rs.73 billion including debt restructuring during the year. Centrum Group has further strengthened its foray into retail financial serv
Company FAQs

What is the Centrum Capital Ltd share price today?

The Centrum Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Centrum Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Centrum Capital Ltd is ₹1322.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Centrum Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Centrum Capital Ltd is 0 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Centrum Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Centrum Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Centrum Capital Ltd is ₹25.45 and ₹46.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Centrum Capital Ltd?

Centrum Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.33%, 3 Years at 0.92%, 1 Year at 15.00%, 6 Month at -15.87%, 3 Month at -3.08% and 1 Month at -2.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Centrum Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Centrum Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.49 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 57.80 %

