Summary

Centrum Capital Limited (CCL), incorporated in 1997 is a Public Company engaged in Investment Banking and a SEBI RegisteredCategory-I Merchant Banker. The flagship company of the Centrum Group, has established fee based businesses in Investment Banking, Institutional Equities and Wealth Management and emerging Lending businesses in the SME, Affordable Housing & Micro Finance segments. It has also recently entered Insurance Broking and Asset Management. The Company offers a complete gamut of financial services in the areas of equity capital markets, private equity, corporate finance, project finance, stressed asset resolution. The Company is also engaged in trading of bonds. During the financial year ended 30 June 2014, Centrum Capital made an additional investment of Rs. 3,000.15 Lakhs in CentrumDirect Limited and Rs. 3,192.00 Lakhs in Centrum Wealth Management Limited (both being wholly owned subsidiary) by subscribing 8,85,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each and 19,950,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, respectively. During the year, the company has divested its investments of Rs. 4 Lakhs in Accounts Receivables Management Services (India) Limited at book value.During the year under review, Centrum Capital closed its US operations as part of cost control measures.Centrum Capital, as a Category I Merchant Banker, has done a total deal size of Rs.73 billion including debt restructuring during the year. Centrum Group has further strengthened its foray into retail financial serv

