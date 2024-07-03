SectorFinance
Open₹33.99
Prev. Close₹33.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹206.88
Day's High₹34.47
Day's Low₹31.43
52 Week's High₹46.5
52 Week's Low₹25.45
Book Value₹8.71
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,322.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.6
41.6
41.6
41.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
351.86
399.5
463.86
494.33
Net Worth
393.46
441.1
505.46
535.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-169.1
-85.37
-146.49
-12.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,163.77
1,301.59
679.94
500.22
469.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,163.77
1,301.59
679.94
500.22
469.83
Other Operating Income
43.04
8.47
14.6
0
0
Other Income
34.11
55.44
19.79
12.93
78.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Chandir Gidwani
Non Executive Director
Mahakhurshid Byramjee..
Non Executive Director
Rishad Byramjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manmohan Shetty
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subhash Gundappa Kutte
Non Executive Director
Ramachandra Kamath Kasargod
Executive Chairman
Jaspal Singh Bindra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anjali Seth
Non-Executive Non-Independent Member
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava
Independent Director
R A Sankaranarayanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Balakrishna Kumar
Summary
Centrum Capital Limited (CCL), incorporated in 1997 is a Public Company engaged in Investment Banking and a SEBI RegisteredCategory-I Merchant Banker. The flagship company of the Centrum Group, has established fee based businesses in Investment Banking, Institutional Equities and Wealth Management and emerging Lending businesses in the SME, Affordable Housing & Micro Finance segments. It has also recently entered Insurance Broking and Asset Management. The Company offers a complete gamut of financial services in the areas of equity capital markets, private equity, corporate finance, project finance, stressed asset resolution. The Company is also engaged in trading of bonds. During the financial year ended 30 June 2014, Centrum Capital made an additional investment of Rs. 3,000.15 Lakhs in CentrumDirect Limited and Rs. 3,192.00 Lakhs in Centrum Wealth Management Limited (both being wholly owned subsidiary) by subscribing 8,85,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each and 19,950,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, respectively. During the year, the company has divested its investments of Rs. 4 Lakhs in Accounts Receivables Management Services (India) Limited at book value.During the year under review, Centrum Capital closed its US operations as part of cost control measures.Centrum Capital, as a Category I Merchant Banker, has done a total deal size of Rs.73 billion including debt restructuring during the year. Centrum Group has further strengthened its foray into retail financial serv
The Centrum Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Centrum Capital Ltd is ₹1322.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Centrum Capital Ltd is 0 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Centrum Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Centrum Capital Ltd is ₹25.45 and ₹46.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Centrum Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.33%, 3 Years at 0.92%, 1 Year at 15.00%, 6 Month at -15.87%, 3 Month at -3.08% and 1 Month at -2.88%.
