Centrum Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.6
41.6
41.6
41.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
351.86
399.5
463.86
494.33
Net Worth
393.46
441.1
505.46
535.93
Minority Interest
Debt
319.24
386
302.65
256.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
712.7
827.1
808.11
792.44
Fixed Assets
2.07
3.75
5.18
7.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
924.81
937.17
961.29
628.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
38.91
30.17
25.85
24.76
Networking Capital
-366.93
-192.64
-221.13
121.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
6.08
2.24
3.01
3.39
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
87.46
192.03
68.73
240.7
Sundry Creditors
-1.76
-0.68
-0.7
-1.48
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-458.71
-386.23
-292.17
-121.09
Cash
113.82
48.6
36.09
10.19
Total Assets
712.68
827.05
807.28
792.44
