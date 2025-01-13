iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Centrum Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

29.58
(-4.36%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:39:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Centrum Capital Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.6

41.6

41.6

41.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

351.86

399.5

463.86

494.33

Net Worth

393.46

441.1

505.46

535.93

Minority Interest

Debt

319.24

386

302.65

256.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

712.7

827.1

808.11

792.44

Fixed Assets

2.07

3.75

5.18

7.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

924.81

937.17

961.29

628.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

38.91

30.17

25.85

24.76

Networking Capital

-366.93

-192.64

-221.13

121.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

6.08

2.24

3.01

3.39

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

87.46

192.03

68.73

240.7

Sundry Creditors

-1.76

-0.68

-0.7

-1.48

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-458.71

-386.23

-292.17

-121.09

Cash

113.82

48.6

36.09

10.19

Total Assets

712.68

827.05

807.28

792.44

Centrum Capital : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Centrum Capital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.