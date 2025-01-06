iifl-logo-icon 1
Centrum Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.78
(-4.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Centrum Capital FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-169.1

-85.37

-146.49

-12.55

Other operating items

Operating

-169.1

-85.37

-146.49

-12.55

Capital expenditure

0

-0.28

-29.49

2.85

Free cash flow

-169.1

-85.65

-175.98

-9.7

Equity raised

958.19

996.34

857.04

616.32

Investing

332.49

10.55

-21.09

376.86

Financing

80.08

184.52

258.35

477.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.08

Net in cash

1,201.66

1,105.76

918.32

1,462.99

