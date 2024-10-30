Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached financial results for the quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. Please find attached disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR regarding Amendment to the Object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 24 Jun 2024

Quarterly Results The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) PFA Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 26 Mar 2024

CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 17 2024. PFA Annual Audited Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the year ended March 2024 PFA Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, approved raising of funds upto Rs. 1000 crore through issue of securities. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024) With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that, in the outcome of Board Meeting submitted to the Stock Exchanges on May 17, 2024, inter alia containing the Performance Highlights on page no. 18, under the head Other Businesses, the second point Wealth Management Assets stood at Rs. 3900 cr is to be read as Wealth Management Assets stood at Rs. 39000 cr. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 22 Dec 2023