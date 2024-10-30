|Purpose
|CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached financial results for the quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. Please find attached disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR regarding Amendment to the Object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)
|Quarterly Results The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) PFA Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 17 2024. PFA Annual Audited Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the year ended March 2024 PFA Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2024, approved raising of funds upto Rs. 1000 crore through issue of securities. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024) With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that, in the outcome of Board Meeting submitted to the Stock Exchanges on May 17, 2024, inter alia containing the Performance Highlights on page no. 18, under the head Other Businesses, the second point Wealth Management Assets stood at Rs. 3900 cr is to be read as Wealth Management Assets stood at Rs. 39000 cr. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday February 09 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. CENTRUM CAPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. This is to inform you that the trading window of the Company will be closed from Monday, January 01, 2024 to Sunday, February 11, 2024 (both days inclusive) for declaration of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2023. Please find attached results. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter and Nine-months ended December 31, 2023. In this connection, please find enclosed the said Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:15 p.m. The results have been uploaded on the Stock Exchange websites at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com and on the website of the Company at www.centrum.co.in (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
