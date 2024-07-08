AGM 09/08/2024 PFA Annual Report for FY 2023-24 along with Notice of 46th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024) PFA proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) PFA Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)