To

The Members of

M/s. CGVAK Software and Exports Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/s. CGVAK Software and Exports Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies(Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information:

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Other Information.The Other Information comprises the Information included in the Management discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does include the financial statement and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our report of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative to do so.Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risk of material misstatements of the Standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting in error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or override of internal control;

· Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing an opinion on whether Company has adequate internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements in place and operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and the board of directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained. Whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group to continue as a going concern. If a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; and Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among others, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our audit report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonable be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in"Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 23 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have material long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses during the year ended 31st March 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management, has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 2 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested(either from the borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to any person or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, the intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the company("ultimate beneficiaries"), or provide any guarantee, or security or the like, on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

v. Also the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 2 to the accounts, no funds have been received from any person or entities, including foreign entities(Funding party) with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, the company shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee or security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

vi. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations made under rule 11(e)(i) and ii of Companies(Audit and Auditors) rules 2014 as amended contain any material misstatement. vii.Dividend declared or paid during the year are in accordance with section 123 of Companies Act 2013.

viii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended; In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and is within the limit specified under the said section.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s. CGVAK SOFTWARE AND EXPORTS LTD on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

According to the information and explanation sought by us and given by the company and books and records examined by us during the course of our audit and to the best of knowledge and belief we report the following.

i) a) In respect of companys fixed assets

A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment;

B) The company is also maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) During the year, Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management as per regular programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to size of the company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties recorded as Property, plant and equipment in the books of account of the company are held in the name of company. (Please refer to disclosures given in Note 2 to Audited Standalone Financial Statements).

d) No proceeding has been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 and the rules made thereunder. (Please refer to disclosures in Note 2 to Audited Standalone Financial Statements)

e) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or its intangible assets during the year.

ii) a) The company is providing software development services to overseas clients. Since the company is in service sector, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus Paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to company.

b) During the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rupees Five Crores from banks or financial institutions against the security of current assets. (Please refer to the disclosures given in Note 2 to Audited Standalone Financial Statements.) Hence clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii) a) As informed, the Company has not made investments in, provided any security or guarantee or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

b) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loan given to same parties.

c) The company has not granted any loans or advances to promoters or other related parties in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

iv) The company has not advanced any loans, made any investments in subsidiaries during the year, provided any guarantee or security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person within the meaning of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.No amount is outstanding in respect of any advances which are deemed to be deposits under this clause.

vi) The central government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of services rendered by the company.

vii) The company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, ESI, income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it and, according to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, ESI, income tax, GST, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii)According to the information and explanation given to us, no transactions which were previously unrecorded in the books of account has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessment under the Income tax Act 1961. (Please refer to disclosures given in Note 2 to Audited Standalone Financial Statements).

ix) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. The company has not borrowed from financial institutions or government and has not issued debentures till date.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.(Please refer to disclosures given in Note 2 to Standalone Financial Statements).

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which it was obtained.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the procedures performed by us and overall examination of financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of financial statements of the company, we report that The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised Loans during the year on pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures or subsidiaries.

x) a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).Hence, reporting under this clause does not arise.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertibles debentures during the year under review and therefore paragraph 3(x(b)) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such instance by the management.

b) As represented to us by the management, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii)According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year.

xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of Board of Directors and management plans, based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists on the date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We,however state that this is not assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give a guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year

xxi) This clause 3(xxi) is not applicable for audit of standalone financial statements.

ANNEXURE "B"

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF OUR REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTSIN THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF M/s. CGVAK SOFTWARE AND EXPORTS LTD ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. CGVAKSOFTWARE AND EXPORTS LTD ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accountingrecords, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on or audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed undersection 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes inconditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.